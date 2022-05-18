2022 Voter Guide: Kumar P. Barve, candidate for Maryland House District 17

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

My district and all of Montgomery County needs better transportation — especially rail transit. (See answer to question 15 below)

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

First, we need to understand that this current inflation is a global phenomenon caused by the 2 Ω year pandemic combined with the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a state we should continue our efforts to reduce the cost of living especially through encouraging energy efficiency. Additionally, I think it is appropriate for us to consider additional targeted tax relief for low- and moderate-income Marylanders.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top priority for my district and Montgomery County and the state should be greater investments in rail transportation. One rail line moves the same number of people as eight road lanes. Specifically, we need to link the corridor from north of Frederick to Bethesda with efficient rail. From there we need to plan east/west rail lines radiating outward. To that end, I support serious consideration of the proposals to build a monorail and to expand MARC to all-day service.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

COVID-19 presented an unprecedented challenge to all the school systems in America. This session we passed legislation to ensure that every school district has a plan for temporary virtual education, including provision for instructional materials to students and additional supports and tutoring for struggling students. Should COVID become especially bad again or should another pandemic strike, our public schools are better prepared than in 2020, if just from the experience gained during this pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The vast majority of law enforcement officers perform their duties without bias, but the damage caused by the minority who are biased has to be stopped immediately. I fully stand behind the work of the House Delegates to pass a comprehensive police reform package that limits use of force, restricts the use of no-knock warrants, requires use of body-worn cameras, and bans the procurement of certain military equipment. Maryland is the first state in the nation to repeal its Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. The officer discipline process will also be overhauled through expanded civilian oversight, swifter and uniform penalties, expanded public access to police records, and a new independent unit in the Attorney General's office to investigate police-involved deaths.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

The Maryland voting system is already secure, and the vote is already accurate. Period. No one has credibly proved otherwise. I was one of the leaders in the effort to require our electronic voting system to have an auditable paper trail so that emergency hand counts could be used to verify results.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As the Chairman of the Environment and Transportation Committee I lead the successful effort to enact the Climate Solutions Now law which requires a 60% reduction in state greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 and to achieving the goal of "net-zero" emissions by 2045. This new law has been hailed by the national League of Conservation Voters as the "the most significant action on climate we have seen anywhere in the country in 2022" (https://bit.ly/StrongestClimateLawInUSA)

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best program is the one which gave tenants and landlords money for rental payments. Maryland moved quickly follow the advice of public health experts and we have seen the benefit in the form of lower infection and death rates compared the nation.