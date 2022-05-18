2022 Voter Guide: Antonio Barboza, candidate for Maryland House District 45

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime and Safety

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Give people access to basic needs, food, gas & electric and housing assistance via grants to non- profit agencies and increasing funding to state programs Look for available tax breaks, tax credits, and tax holidays to put more money in individuals pockets Lower the basic income requirements for people to qualify for public assistance

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Traffic The new traffic patterns being used in the city have jammed up the streets and are hindering the free flow of traffic. I advocate for the return of a common sense traffic policy for Baltimore City that is designed to move traffic safely and smoothly instead of causing traffic jams in my district.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We shouldn't shut down schools. The statistics are now showing us clearly the damage done to children and parents during the pandemic. We need to do everything possible to minimize risk of transmission using on site rapid testing, masking, and contact tracing but schools should remain open. Teachers should be able to use virtual technology within the school to keep teachers as safe as possible, especially if they have health conditions that put them at risk.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The statistics prove that most police interactions with people of color don't end with use of force or with someone being killed. As a person of color I've had some negative experiences with Police over the years so it's important that we be diligent in training our police officers as well as the public so that our police officers can deliver quality public safety which is what we all want and deserve.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I believe we can accomplish this in three ways Anyone voting in person should have to present an Maryland ID We should have online voting we have the technology to authenticate people and this would eliminate most absentee ballots as well as more access for citizens to vote All mail in ballots should be by request only this would eliminate multiple ballots being mail to people's houses.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I believe the goals and deadlines should be market driven not politically driven.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Prepare our school for the next pandemic by upgrading technology Job training programs to prepare people for the post pandemic economic Improve our public healthcare system to so that we can do the necessary testing, contact tracing, as well as handle all associate issues that come with a public health crisis