2022 Voter Guide: Dalya Attar, candidate for Maryland House District 41

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Providing a great education for our children is the most important issue in my district. We cannot neglect our children, and in order to create a strong future and reduce crime long-term, we need to ensure our children are being taken care of now - and that begins with education. A strong education is the best investment we can make for the future of our city.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Ensuring my constituents have an income and can pay for basic needs, is the most important first step. This is especially true for some of our seniors who cannot afford to live in their homes. I have spent countless hours over the last several years helping my constituents obtain their unemployment benefits - and so many other basic needs - during the pandemic. In addition to that, I am a member of the Ways and Means Committee and have spent a significant amount of time analyzing our tax policy and finding ways to ensure life is affordable for all. I will continue to work hard to help my constituents in any way that I can, including ensuring life is affordable for everyone.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

My district is home to many forms of public transportation including the light rail, the subway and the bus line. The Red Line is the top transportation priority in my district. The Red Line is crucial to my constituents, and I therefore co-sponsored House Bill 632, Baltimore East — West Corridor — Transit Study — Requirements, which addresses this. I am also going to continue to advocate for my constituents and work with my Federal and State partners to ensure there is appropriate funding allocated for the Red Line.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

In the event that we have another pandemic, we must ensure that our children are receiving an appropriate education. Making sure every student has access to internet and a computer, and that teachers are provided sufficient resources and training to teach virtually is crucial. Due to our work on and the passage of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, and the funding for 21st Century Schools, our entire education system will improve and we should use these new resources to ensure this is also true during a pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

We must do better. Baltimore now has a consent decree that is righting some of our past wrongs and improving conditions moving forward. Additionally, the Baltimore Police Department is currently adopting a program to recruit officers who are graduates from our very own high schools. Training cadets who grew up on the very streets they will be policing is a great step toward continuing to improve our policies.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I am a member of the Ways and Means Committee, and ensuring our voting system is secure and accurate is something we have been working on for a long time. We need to be sure that we are using the most up-to-date systems to ensure we are counting the ballots fairly and securely. Of course, ensuring our systems are hack-proof is a crucial component.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As a member of the General Assembly, we have been working on reducing carbon emissions and developing renewable energy sources for a long time. This session we passed the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, and I believe the goals and deadlines set in this very robust legislation is appropriate.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Ensuring our Marylanders have sufficient resources to provide for themselves and their families is crucial. The next step would be ensuring our businesses who were negatively impacted by the pandemic are given resources to help recover. We should also use this as an opportunity to ensure our seniors are not neglected, financially or otherwise. And the remaining funds should be used to improve the overall quality of life for all Marylanders.