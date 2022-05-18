2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Arikan, candidate for Maryland House District 7B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The economy, Bidenflation and high7 taxes are pushing folks out of Maryland and making raising a family here on a moderate income more and more difficult. We also care deeply about keeping violent criminals off the streets and getting our schools to focus on the basics and stop using our schools to indoctrinate our children with toxic leftist ideology.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will continue to advocate for lower taxes on everyone in the state, for lower regulations and nationally for energy independence. With $7 billion in surplus the state could and should have done more for our families who are struggling with the rising costs of goods and services under the current President's failed policies.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

In my community maintaining our roads is really the important. The majority of our residents use cars and prefer that. We want to see more money going to fixing potholes and paving so the wear and tear on our cars is lower, and less money for public transit. We also want to see our gas tax go down.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

They should have stayed open and operated normally. What happened caused excessive learning loss for children, especially high needs children and those from lower income areas. If such a thing ever occurred again, the Health Officers and School Boards need to look to the community to dictate policy and not to highly politicized federal agencies who have been outright dishonest and have lost all credibility because of their dishonesty.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Very.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I support voter ID laws and no automatic or permanent mail in ballots. Without those changes, fraud is being welcomed in our elections.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

None. Maryland is an insignificant frop in the global bucket and forcing our citizens to suffer while countries like India and China continue to grow without any regard for these issues is illogical. We just our citizens and we earn no benefits at all for their suffering.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Giving the money back to the taxpayers. COVID relief money is a misnomer. That is taxpayer money and as we no longer need it for Covid- it should go back to those it was taken from in the first place.