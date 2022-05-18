2022 Voter Guide: Vince Andrews, candidate for Maryland House District 46

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue discussed by residents is public safety. Year over year, 60% of murders and 80% of violent crimes go unsolved in Baltimore. The reason for this is because our communities have little relationship with the officers that are charged with their safety and too many folks are scared to participate in the criminal justice process. The result is that many people only interact with police officers during some of the worst moments in their lives - - when being stopped on suspicion of a crime or when they are the victim of a crime. Through policy/funding/oversight, the state must build a community-centered policing model. If the police are trusted because relationships have been built, all are better served. We must also invest in witness protection, anonymous reporting and other engagement programs that allow witnesses to participate in the justice process and then go home and be safe.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

We feel inflation most acutely when paying the grocery bill, paying rent, and/or paying for child care. We can help constituents pay their grocery bill by reducing/eliminating taxes on essential products such as soap, tooth paste, diapers, and increasing access to food subsidies for individuals and families living below a certain income level. We can help constituents pay for rent by investing in affordable housing programs to ensure mixed-income development. We can assist with child care by passing a universal child credit to continue to develop a child care economy and passing universal Pre-K and enhanced after school programming for all children. Finally, we must explore ways to insure that companies don't take advantage of crises - - be it a pandemic or a gas shortage caused by war in Europe.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in our district is to reduce traffic and congestion on Baltimore's roads, and make them safer and more convenient for those traveling without cars. This means building a more efficient East / West transportation corridor which includes reviving the Baltimore Redline light rail project, investing in bus lanes, bike lanes and other forms of transportation so that more folks can ditch their cars and take another form of transit. The way to make this happen is to create a Baltimore Metropolitan Transportation Authority that has bond authority and is governed by an independent board of experts whose sole mission is to conduct the planning and management needed to bring these massive, multi-decade infrastructure projects to reality. No transportation project with 30+ years of planning and billions of dollars in investment should be subject to political influences.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

As a former teacher and now an attorney working in public health, this issue is very important to me. We must leverage the billions of dollars in our health care system to reduce the administrative and treatment burden that was placed on our school faculty, staff, teachers and families. This includes providing nuanced, rapid and robust care to children and families in the school system, by bringing external medical staff into schools to triage and manage care and so that we don't have to expose children and teachers to deadly diseases, shut down class rooms, or rely on a school system (whose mission is to deliver education) in the delivery of medical care. Having worked on these issues for over a decade, I know the multitude of creative treatment, delivery and funding models that can be brought to bear to build a more robust response during the next pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Many people treat people of color equally but still far too many don't. When police officers exhibit discrimination, however, the stakes are very different and policies to prevent such discrimination need to be strengthened. To break from our past history of policing in America, it is also important to develop a community-centered approach to policing where our public safety professionals have a relationship with the communities to which they are assigned. To accomplish this goal, the community must be integrated into the institution of policing by empowering civilian review boards and other community oversight structures. Fundamentally, we can no longer tolerate the perpetuation of an "us" vs. "them" mentality when it comes to policing. We must create mechanisms where the police feel like they are members of the community and the community has input into the department charged with its safety.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Alleged election fraud is too often used as a weapon to limit access to voting. Ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard is essential, which means continuing to expand early and vote by mail options that are proven to be secure and accurate. There are real threats but these are from malicious external influences and hackers manipulating the electronic voting systems. We can protect against these by ensuring we invest in robust firewalls and paper ballot redundancies for all votes cast. But we must also protect against one of the largest threats to our Democracy — the fact that so few Marylanders vote! For example, we are estimating only 7,000 votes are needed to win a delegate seat in this upcoming Primary Election, despite the fact that over 100,000 Marylanders living in this district. We cannot allow conspiracy theories to limit voter access.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Climate change is the single greatest threat to humanity (really all current living ecosystems) of our time. These threats are real and people die from the effects of climate change on a daily basis, however, the effects of air pollution and climate change are not felt equally. Maryland neighborhoods that experience concentrated poverty also experience some of the worst air quality in the state and are least able to recover from the effects of significant weather events, be it flooding, wind or fire damage. This is why we must transition our energy generation from burning coal and trash to wind and solar generation. We support a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045 as currently recommended by Maryland Commission of Climate Change. I would push for continued review of targets and programs throughout my time in state delegation.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

We must use the COVID relief money to break the cycle of generational poverty, a cycle which Covid only exacerbated. Generational poverty exists throughout Maryland, but disproportionately impacts Baltimore City and Covid made these gaps more visible. We should use the relief money to enhance pre-K and after schools offerings, by building programs at rec centers, not solely at schools, which are often located 2 bus rides from kids' homes. We should invest in a 'green' economy in a way that increases job opportunities for all Marylanders, by building training programs and hiring locally to retrofit buildings, installing solar panels and building the next economy. Finally, we must reduce the cost of housing for renters, build pathways to homeownership, and provide enhanced addiction treatment services. Let's continue to invest in our communities and not forget the lessons we learned during the pandemic.