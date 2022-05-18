2022 Voter Guide: Marlon D. Amprey, candidate for Maryland House District 40

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in my district is a dangerous combination of exacerbated poverty stemming from racism. This combination contributes to many of the issues of violence and inadequate housing in the district. If poverty is not addressed, all its effects of it will persist. The equitable and proper investment in things that will spur job growth and provide adequate housing is critical to addressing these issues.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I can best help my constituents deal with inflation but cutting taxes on items to best support the middle class and working poor. We then have to leverage our work with the non-profit sector and federally elected leaders to funnel needed resources to families in need. Lastly, we have to do our best to thwart the effects of inflation in Maryland by forecasting which industries and professions will be hit the hardest and develop policy and laws to hold up those industries through a potential recession or financial dip.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The elimination of the Red Line and the overall lack of streamlined transportation from West Baltimore to East Baltimore and downtown. I am focused on bringing back the Redline or a comparable system for West-East transit. Additionally, I am in full support of a regional transit system that will create bus routes and rail systems that best support the region and reduce the issues that continue to persist because of poor management at the state level.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The first thing we should do is prevent the next pandemic and its effects by fully investing in better healthcare systems and requirements to reduce the spread of disease. In the future, we have to fully implement Family Leave that we recently passed so families and teachers can better support their students during a pandemic. Lastly, we have to equitably invest in public broadband and new technology in schools so when students have to go remote there are no gaps for students of color or those students in low-income areas in rural and urban Maryland.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Research shows that people of color are over-policed and over incarcerated in Baltimore and across Maryland. People of color are not equitably treated hence the need for a consent decree and state legislation to deal with inequitable policing. More work has to be done to address the inequities by investing in racial-bias training and hiring more officers of color.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

To ensure the accuracy and safety of the voting system, we have to continue investing in well-educated and non-partisan personnel to run our systems. We have to also invest in better equipment. Lastly, as we expand vote by mail we have to also work with the federal government to support the USPS and ensure that the vote by mail system isn't harmed by an underfunded or poorly structured mailing system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Climate Solutions bill we passed out of my committee and in both chambers has the right goals of moving towards widespread electrification and the reduction of fossil fuels by 2045. We should be moving towards a goal of 2040-2050 of fossil fuel use end in the state. I would encourage a faster track, but we have to be thoughtful in the expansion of the use of solar and wind. If we expedite it, communities of color and rural communities will be harmed by excessive electric grids and systems in their living areas that would harm their quality of life. We have to equitably and thoughtfully expand access to renewable energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best usage of COVID relief money is to support the communities most harmed. We should use the funding to support low-income and rural communities with better public broadband, public transportation options, and more affordable housing. The pandemic showed us that our lack of investment in these three things harmed the community. We should also use the funds to invest in the medical and educational institutions that held up our communities during the pandemic. Lastly, we have to invest in small businesses and local entertainment venues that are still rebounding from the pandemic with loans and grants to rebuild their workforce and ecosystems.