2022 Voter Guide: Nick Allen, candidate for Maryland House District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The economy is the most pressing issue in my district. As the husband of a former small business owner, I want to work with the rest of the Baltimore County delegation as well as the Baltimore County government to support small businesses and cut government red tape, ensuring growth of district small businesses as well as enhancing job opportunities, including green-energy jobs, within my district.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I believe one of the best strategies to fight inflation is to improve our supply chain and infrastructure and to grow Maryland's (and America's) manufacturing. We are already seeing this with the revitalization and rebirth of manufacturing and logistics in eastern Baltimore County, which will bring more high-paying, green energy jobs. I will fight to ensure this trend continues in Baltimore County.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top priority in this area is to ease traffic congestion on main roads such as Harford Road, Joppa Road, and Belair Road. I would like to alleviate that congestion not only through improvements to those thoroughfares, but also through enhancements in mass transit and bus services in the area. Improving these aspects will ensure road safety and bicycle traffic utility.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I think the most important thing for any future pandemic or pandemic-like event is for our schools to have a detailed plan in place to ensure students are able to continue learning and teachers are able to continue teaching. A comprehensive plan that is communicated well ahead of time to teachers, parents, staff, and students is imperative to ensure continued learning and student success while providing predictability to the district parents, students, staff, and teachers. This will allow everyone to make the necessary arrangements for their families and know what to do when the time comes, all while keeping everyone safe.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In Baltimore County, the data makes it clear that people of color and African Americans are stopped and issued citations by police at a much higher rate than other groups. More work must be done to better improve the trust between communities and the police that protect and serve in those communities. I applaud County Executive Olszewski's and the Baltimore County Council's measures to improve transparency and trust around policing. At the same time, we must continue to give our police the funding, support, resources, and training they require to keep us all safe. I also applaud all the increased funding for police and law enforcement that was included in this year's budget passed by the General Assembly.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would continue to bolster the funding and resources given to our State Board of Elections, while also continuing to enhance Maryland's cybersecurity and protection of our state networks. This is best done through measures such as the Cybersecurity bill passed by the General Assembly during this most recent session, which I would like to see continuously reviewed and improved as necessary.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I support the Climate Solutions Now Act, passed in March by the General Assembly, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 60% by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. It also mandates the state move toward electric busing and fleets. I think these measures and goals are, overall, the correct method to reduce carbon emissions for the state of Maryland. Furthermore, we must remain vigilant and prepared to act if we need to adjust the requirements and deadlines in the future. I believe Maryland's future is in green energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I applaud the way the General Assembly and the governor allocated the federal COVID relief money in this year's budget. This allowed the state to give tax breaks to many of our citizens, especially our seniors, while still investing some of that money in Maryland's schools, roads, law enforcement, and healthcare, and in programs with an eye towards Maryland's future.