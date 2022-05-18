2022 Voter Guide: Jackie Addison, candidate for Maryland House District 45

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in my district is public safety.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would collaborate with my Senator to will deal with inflation through specific tax breaks that effect working class people. I will also a proponent government jobs that pay fair wages, affordable healthcare, and dependable retirement. These are within the toolbox of a State legislator.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Through the pandemic, public transportation such as the light rail, subway, and buses are still heavily relied on by thousands of patrons a day. To address this, I will ensure money is spent on the rehabilitation and upkeep of these systems.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Focus on the whole family's needs not just the students. Make sustainable provisions to solutions for families without access to broadband. I would additionally suggest that, weplan for summer school, and if the students do not need it, they do not have to attend.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

All police officers are not bad. I believe the direction the state is moving in will help protect the rights of residents in Baltimore like, mandatory body worn cameras, transparent investigations and policy changes regarding no knock warrants.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would suggest using software that authenticates voting systems. I would also increase the number of polling stations.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Climate change is an issue we face throughout the world. I recognize that we should utilize multiple modes of energy to yield the most effective outcome for our environment and I look forward to working with all communities to combat the issue.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use for Covid Relief money is to invest it directly back into the community. Millions of people have suffered the horrible effects of Covid in numerous ways. People have lost their jobs and businesses. Several assistance programs have either stopped or reduced the amount of outreach provided significantly due to the pandemic. Although things are slowly returning to what they were pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people going without essential basic daily living needs because they are without steady or in some cases any employment. To get the economy back on track, people must start working again. Utilizing the Covid relief money to create programs that will help people get steady jobs will be the best use of the funds.