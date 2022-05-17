2022 Voter Guide: Allan H. Kittleman, candidate for Howard County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

There is no doubt our top issues are the education of our children, protecting our neighborhoods, and making Howard County more affordable, which I will address below. Another pressing issue is the lack of integrity and transparency of the current county leadership. Recent revelations about County Executive Ball's pervasive use of his county office for campaigning underscore the need for strong action to restore the integrity of our leadership. The County Executive's Office should focus on the interests of the community, not the County Executive's personal political future. Further, we need to establish an independent county Inspector General to ensure officeholders remain accountable to the citizens. Unlike the current County Executive, I am not accepting any special interest money, including from development companies, to ensure that if elected, there will be no question that the focus of my decisions will be on what's best for the people of Howard County.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

Absolutely not! The delay in action by the Ball Administration is deeply concerning because of the continued threat to the residents and businesses of Ellicott City. This summer marks the fourth year without any significant projects being completed. During my term as County Executive, we developed a bi-partisan plan focused on a comprehensive series of integrated projects, through retention and expanded stream channels, that would have dramatically reduced the risk of flooding that threatened the lives of the people who live, work, and visit this national treasure. Had this plan been implemented as designed, significant progress would have been made by now, including immediately reducing the risk to life and property by removing buildings in harm's way and creating a breathtaking open space for people to enjoy. Instead of delivering on this plan, County Executive Ball has offered an unsound, highly risky, and expensive plan with little progress being made.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

Affordable housing is an area we have to improve and it's directly related to growing our economy and transportation. After taking office in 2014, and seeing the limited amount of affordable housing in the new Downtown Columbia development, my administration immediately got to work to require 900 affordable units. This is emblematic of my approach to ensuring there is affordable housing in areas with access to transportation, jobs, and traditionally higher cost housing. We should have a full spectrum of housing available to our residents. In addition to current approaches to affordable housing, I believe we should also explore developing Land Trusts. While it is unfortunate County Executive Ball postponed the General Plan update after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants, the update will present an opportunity to review our affordable housing stock comprehensively and how it can be bolstered with tools like Land Trusts.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

A comprehensive transportation system has direct benefits to our economy and community. As County Executive, we conducted the first extensive review of our public transit network in almost a decade, and began re-arranging routes to better meet resident needs. With buses routinely breaking down, stranding passengers, we replaced over half the transit fleet to provide more reliable service. We also began working with Montgomery County to extend Bus Rapid Transit to Columbia connecting it to Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, this project has not moved forward under the current Administration. We must also improve technology use to provide more desirable transportation options. We should partner with companies like Uber and Lyft to provide paratransit trips, which will provide a better service at a lesser cost. We should also expand technologies, like Traffic Signal Prioritization and Smart Signals, to create more efficient traffic flow and provide even more reliable transit service.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Overall, I would continue working with our local Health Department and the state to follow the latest science and institute practices as appropriate based on the spread/impact of subsequent variants. Applying lessons learned from the pandemic, especially the disproportionate impact on specific communities, I will ensure the county provides information and resources to mitigate the lasting impact on these communities, starting with COVID-19 and then expanding to include other public health issues. Our small businesses continue to face adversity, starting with the pandemic and now with rampant inflation. These issues have been compounded by County Executive Ball's decisions to increase taxes/fees and regulation. I would work to create a more inviting and level playing field for our small businesses. They have been through so much, and the least we can do is give them a fair shot to succeed and grow in Howard County.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

I believe that recent decisions related to growth have remained focused on residential development, when we should be focused on the growth of our commercial sector. A healthy and growing commercial tax base eases the tax pressure on residents. While on the Zoning Board, Calvin Ball voted for every increase in residential density that came before him during his 12 years on the Board. Those decisions have resulted in residential development greatly outpacing infrastructure improvements. It is for this reason, and to earn the citizens' trust, that I am not accepting contributions from any special interests including development companies. I will always put the Howard County citizens' interests first. The General Plan update has been delayed by Executive Ball to avoid controversy before the election. When I'm elected, I will actively engage the community in the process and give them a greater voice in the preparation of the General Plan.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The County Executive has the responsibility to provide the resources students need to be successful, as well as to ensure that the school system is responsive to the concerns of parents. As County Executive, I fully funded teacher salaries and met regularly with the Superintendent and Board of Education leadership to work on school and community concerns. The safety of our students and teachers has to be our top priority, and that is why I put together a plan to expand School Resource Officers (SROs) in our Middle Schools. Unfortunately, County Executive Ball has used his position to politicize our children's education, by removing SROs in our Middle Schools and standing by while kids were unnecessarily moved from their neighborhood schools. When elected, I will work to ensure that funding is focused on the classrooms and that our children, teachers and families have a safe and strong learning environment.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

My father, Senator Bob Kittleman, was the only white person to be President of the Howard County Chapter of the NAACP. He also chaired the NAACP's Education Committee during the effort to integrate the Howard County Public School System. As County Executive, I made it a priority to preserve the Harriet Tubman School. It wasn't long ago that our schools were segregated, and we mustn't forget that while we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go. I will encourage stronger communication/interaction among our diverse community to establish greater understanding, equity and acceptance. Education is the great equalizer, and we have to ensure that every child has the resources they need to be successful. That is why I developed a program called Achieve 24/7, which provided additional food and afterschool class support for students and families that face greater challenges in our community.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Howard County has seen record levels of violent crime, including the highest amount of homicides since 1984. This alarming rise in violent crime is due to a lack of leadership by County Executive Ball. I have heard from many HCPD leaders and officers that morale is the lowest they've ever seen. As County Executive, I worked to develop roundtables that brought the police and community together to discuss issues and form bonds. When the foreign-born community was threatened by dangerous rhetoric coming from Washington in 2017, I worked with several community organizations to forge a formal agreement that ensured their community felt safe when engaging with the police. I will work with HCPD leaders, including the police officers' association, to reestablish and build upon the strong community relationships I helped foster, and ensure that HCPD has the resources (training, staff, and equipment) they need to protect our community.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

We cannot deny the effects of climate change, and need look no further than Ellicott City for proof. These devastating floods demonstrate the escalating frequency and severity of weather events. We have to better prepare for the impacts of climate change through more resilient infrastructure, as well as work to reduce its impacts. In reducing the impacts of climate change, as County Executive, I finalized a Climate Action Plan started by the Ulman Administration, as well as took steps to improve the County's energy stewardship by hiring the County's first Energy Manager and worked to incentivize more renewable energy in the community. I believe there are significant opportunities to expand renewable energy further, particularly with rooftop solar on commercial buildings in the Rt. 1 Corridor, and I would lead in fostering that growth. We simply have to do more to reduce, and mitigate the impacts of, climate change.