2022 Voter Guide: Calvin Ball, candidate for Howard County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The next round of leaders in 2022 will need to focus on how we travel the road to recovery from the pandemic together addressing physical, mental, and fiscal health and wellness while effectively addressing trauma and learning loss as we embrace the promise of tomorrow.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

Since taking office, I have made addressing flooding in Ellicott City a top priority. In May of 2019, I announced my Ellicott City Safe and Sound flood mitigation plan, which includes seven large capital projects meant to retain and safely convey water to the Patapsco River. The plan is expected to reduce potential floodwaters on Main Street to three feet during a 2016 storm and preserve 6 of the 10 buildings previously slated for demolition. The plan put forth by the previous administration would have demolished 10 buildings in the heart of Ellicott City and left approximately 6 feet of water on the street. Currently, two projects are under construction and several others are in the design or permitting phases. The work currently underway in Ellicott City is the most comprehensive effort ever taken to reduce flood risk and protect the residents and business owners in Ellicott City.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

When I took office, my priority was to address the growing concern in our community around the lack of sufficient housing across the income spectrum. We completed a Housing Master Plan in 2021, the first in over a decade, to ensure that our community is accessible for more people who want to call Howard County home. A principal strategy of the Plan is to improve the availability, affordability, and diversity of housing. This is why I've included $5 million in my FY23 operating budget to ensure this is put into action. In addition, we've secured local tax credits for two affordable housing developments - Robinson Overlook and Roslyn Rise - that will provide nearly 150 affordable units across the income spectrum. Finally, last month, the County Council approved my legislation to provide financial assistance to Patuxent Commons, an integrated community for adults with disabilities, older adults, and families.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

On the road to recovery, I am committed to connecting the major job centers of Howard County (Downtown Columbia and Applied Physics Lab) to Silver Spring and other destinations along US 29. Through a partnership with Montgomery County, we are securing federal funds to expand Montgomery Flash System to Howard County. Also, we will increase RTA service. The US 1 Corridor and Connections to Baltimore County and Job centers near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will be a major focus of my second term. A recent small area transit plan identified several potential improvements that would benefit residents and businesses in the US 1 Corridor, including demand-responsive service and improved regional connections. Lastly, I am committed to exploring innovative transit and micro-mobility solutions to improve circulation throughout our densely populated neighborhoods. Through private sector partnerships, we look to test and launch autonomous shuttle concepts in Downtown Columbia.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

During the pandemic, we provided more than $20 million in federal relief funds to over 2,000 businesses of every type. Howard County is home to more than 10,000 businesses, with more than 80 percent representing companies with fewer than 10 employees, many of which were the hardest hit. For these businesses, this funding was a lifeline and a critical step on the road to recovery. We expanded efforts to assist emerging businesses through Howard County's Catalyst Loan Fund, which provides access to capital and helps bridge funding gaps. We approved 33 catalyst loans totaling $6.2 million, creating or retaining more than 110 jobs. We recently launched the second cohort of our HoCo Higher program with M&T Bank to train and support entrepreneurs, especially those who are traditionally underserved. We awarded $5,000 in funds to 25 entrepreneurs who complete the program and connected them with business planning resources.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

In 2020, we launched the planning process for Howard County's next General Plan — HoCo By Design. HoCo By Design provides a roadmap for how we develop and grow over the next 20 years. Given the diminishing land supply, HoCo By Design explores redevelopment as a transformative opportunity for the future. Development activity is at its lowest level in at least a decade. Over the last three years, a notable slow-down in residential development has occurred as compared to the preceding 2016-2018-time period. — The number of proposed residential units decreased by 73%. — The number of residential building permits issued, which include both single-family and apartment buildings, decreased by 33%. Approximately 98% of the County's land supply is already developed, committed for development, or preserved via open space, agricultural, or another type of easement — leaving just 2% of land "undeveloped", which are potential locations for future homes and businesses.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

County government can invest in the learning environment of our students, improve the quality of education provided to them by supporting our educators, and take steps to ensure the sound fiscal management of our school funding. To improve the learning environment, my Administration increased funding for school construction by more than $78 million compared to the previous Administration. This construction allows for an additional 2,400 students to be available by the end of 2023. To improve educational quality, nearly $58 million in County funding has been allocated to our school system above the State-mandated Maintenance of Effort (MOE) funding level, more than triple the amount of funding provided above MOE in the previous four-year period. We have also improved the fiscal management of our school system, resolving a near $40 million health fund deficit inherited upon taking office in fewer than three years.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Our school system can address systemic racism in education and society by implementing change into its operations, fostering an open dialogue, and promoting opportunities for those historically discriminated against. My Administration wove inclusion into our governing operations by creating our County's first Equity and Restorative Practices Unit, ensuring a shared understanding of equity and justice by supporting change and operationalizing equitable practices that result in fair and just outcomes. We have fostered dialogue within communities enduring systemic racism by establishing our County's first Hispanic and AAPI Workgroups, convening residents representing these communities to organize discussions that develop stronger relationships, advising the County on best practices to support these communities, and addressing emerging issues affecting these populations. Through our HoCo Higher program, we have given opportunities to business owners, historically underserved and subject to systemic racism, that teach the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication, and financial management.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

As County Executive, I have undertaken a comprehensive public safety approach that includes best practices and innovative programs that address root causes of crimes, including opioid addiction and mental health support. To reinforce community policing and address emerging crimes such as human trafficking, my FY23 budget provides an $11 million increase for the county Police Department, the largest in at least a decade, funding 24 new patrol positions. We are also bolstering accountability by dedicating $2.8 million to the full implementation and expansion of the body worn camera program to all sworn HCPD and Sheriff's office personnel, and nearly $200,000 for the creation of a civilian Police Accountability Board. We must also improve fire and rescue response times, so I added 80 fire and rescue positions over four years, built new stations where needed, and spent $17.5 million on capital improvements in FY20.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

We have directly seen the impacts of climate change, with historical storms that have flooded historic Ellicott City, and we will continue to see increased storm events with prolonged heat waves and cold fronts. We need immediate bold solutions backed by science to sustain Howard County. Over the last four years, Howard County has signed the strongest forest conservation law and the largest power purchase agreement in the state, allowing us to generate 44,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a year, covering more than 75% of the County's energy usage. We've planted over 60,000 trees, and were designated a Bee City — showing our commitment to sustaining native pollinators. By planting trees, supporting local food systems, nurturing pollinators, improving local water quality, conserving energy, and harvesting clean and renewable electricity, we are doing our part to protect the future, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and build resiliency within our environment.