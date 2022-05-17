2022 Voter Guide: Elizabeth “Liz” Walsh, candidate for Howard County Council District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Incrementalism. We are too set in old ways. "This is how we've always done it, Liz," or "Maybe next time," I hear those a lot. Also: "It's better than nothing, isn't it?" And none of that is good enough. Not to address flooding in old Ellicott City. Not to address overcrowding in our schools. Not doing hardly anything all the time, or doing the same thing that we all know doesn't work, again and again, cannot be acceptable to any of us. I see money allocated in the County Executive's budget go unspent -- even on life-safety items -- year after year. And in years like this one and last where we have unprecedented windfalls, we don't spend those surplus funds on our most dire needs or long-neglected obligations.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

Five "ponds" -- all identified in 2017 or earlier, plus two tunnels -- one massive, from Papillon Drive off Frederick all the way to the banks of the Patapsco River, a second, much smaller under Maryland Avenue and the B&O Railroad Station, comprise the County's current plan to reduce flooding risk in old Ellicott City. Only two of those projects (the "H7" and "Quaker Mill" ponds), the smallest, have broken ground, both this year; both drain into the same subwatershed (the Hudson) whose floodwaters also are to be diverted directly to the river by massive tunnel. I wish some better version of all of these projects was built or underway now, or would be soon. I wish our approach to flood prevention was not as destructive as the floods themselves: construction of the smaller tunnel requires complete or partial demolition on Lower Main; both pond projects cleared and regraded wooded lots, edge to edge.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

Require it be built -- in meaningful part -- as new development keeps coming in. Instead, we continue to exempt largest-scale developments from building or even paying their way out of building affordable housing, like at "Westmount" on the site of former plantation Doughoregan Manor, off Route 144 in Ellicott City. Even where it is built in, we after-the-fact exempt compliance: our Department of Housing and Community Development recently excused "Morris Place," off Route 1 in Elkridge, from the sale of nineteen required moderate income housing units, taking payment instead of $56,000 each. Of the 1,600 or so units issued building permits as part of Phase I of the Downtown Columbia Plan, only 52 are affordable; of the total 2,296 total to be built during that first phase, the affordable housing requirement is 5%, just 115 homes. We should be setting annual allocations for all types of housing, including affordable.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

I question every single continuing County choice to spend finite federal, State and local funds on new and more highways and roads rather than building or bettering our public transportationñby new or converted bike and walking paths, expanding and electrifying our buses. I question every year during the Council's annual review of the County Executive's budget why we have not spent sizable funds already-allocated to those same public transportation purposes. And I will keep advocating to re-purpose proposed road-widening projects for safer, better walkways and bike lanes instead, like I have for Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

In this phase of the pandemic, I would like to see the County elevate what special to us brings people and their money to spend here, and keeps them coming back -- as visitors, as residents, as employers. We saw enormous numbers of people filling our parks and pathways, looking for more options to shop and dine and gather outdoors. Especially in District 1, we have Patapsco State Park, Rockburn Branch Park, almost Camp Ilchester, historic districts in Ellicott City and Elkridge, miles of riverfront and Korean Way along Route 40. I sponsored open streets legislation, CB43 in 2021, that I hoped would move more of our community-being into under-utilized public spaces. We connect all those gathering spaces by safe, accessible pathways, and drive more and more ecotourism everywhere. Please, come see for yourself the special place that is old Ellicott City during this, its 250th year. More at ec250.com.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

That it can't be predicated on the constant myth that "new residential development pays for itself." That the Administration's now-stalled, years-long general plan exercise "HoCo By Design" must center schools and green space, in every part of the County, in every part of its analysis. That the acres-large now-abandoned historic courthouse property in old Ellicott City must be planned for and re-purposed as a civic showcase, a public gathering space with state-of-the-art stormwater control, a resilient ecological waterscape on that hill above Main Street -- borrowing from Copenhagen's Climate Adaption Plan and that city's network of cloudburst parks.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Start implementing Kirwan, now, including full-day pre-kindergarten. Pay educators what they deserve. Plan for and build schools where the kids are. In District 1, our kids go to at least six of the County's twelve high schools; none of them are physically located in D1; Centennial High School is now in District 5.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Acknowledge it, and teach it. Teach all of it. At every age. Identify it, where it was, where it still is, how it's interrelated to everything else. Ideally, we are able to do that via a body of educators reflective of who we all are. And keep self-scrutinizing, to determine whether our own public school system still may be part, like how we select students for honors courses; which children we tend to discipline, police, or worse; or what kinds of programming we invest in and commit to -- even when it's not an election year.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

We need to complete implementation of the newly funded body worn camera program and police accountability board. The Howard County Police Department would tell me we also need more sworn officers patrolling our streets, and if that would deter or solve a seeming escalation in break-ins and thefts, I would tend to agree. Most of the public safety-related calls that our D1 office passes through to HCPD, though, haven't been particularly fixable by that means: either a neighbor suffering with untreated mental health or addiction needs presents a potential danger to their larger community; or dangerous drivers, in older neighborhoods like Hanover Road or Main Street, Ellicott City and around our schools at pick-up and drop-off times. We'd be better equipped to help resolve mental health concerns with a professional mental health care response, and County roadways -- when designed right in the first place -- should do the work of controlling speed themselves.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change here is more frequent, and more intense, downpours. In old Ellicott City, and in plenty of other neighborhoods throughout the County, the floods that result are catastrophic. We must be more mindful of how prior and continuing land useñclearing, re-grading and paving, namely -- worsens that risk. In my first term as Councilmember, twice I put forward bills to halt development in the old Ellicott City watershed, CB20 and CB40 in 2019; the first passed. Others of my bills aimed to better protect what green space here endures. At least in our very most vulnerable watersheds, we must do everything we can, right now, to protect what ultimately protects us from near-time flooding and now-time climate change: functional streams and wetlands and floodplains, our trees and forests. We must avoid and eliminate every impervious surface we can; plant more trees; and slow and hold the catastrophic rains where they fall.