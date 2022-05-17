2022 Voter Guide: Christiana Rigby, candidate for Howard County Council District 3

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in Howard County is providing support for our education system, all the way from early childhood education to our public school system and our community college. Howard County prides itself on our excellent public education system, and yet there is so much more that we can do to ensure that our public schools are working for families, educators, and children. I am committed to working with our local and state partners to increase funding to HCPSS to meet the requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. This includes important investments in teacher salaries and retention, universal pre-k, career and technical education, and more. The County Council has a responsibility to fund these programs in our school system for the benefit of our children, our educators, and our community.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

Over the last three years, the County has undertaken an incredible effort to fund, plan, design, and acquire the land needed for Ellicott City improvements that will significantly reduce the risk of flooding. Now that these initiatives have been funded and the design and land acquisition efforts are underway, the County must work expeditiously to implement and construct the flood mitigation projects that are outlined in the County's Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. I would like to see the County continue its work to move construction of these projects forward on the quickest timeline possible in our efforts to prevent the next deadly flood. I also think Howard County can continue to do more on some of the upstream causes of flooding and severe weather events, specifically by improving stormwater management on existing properties and addressing climate change.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

Improving access to affordable housing ranks high on my priorities for Howard County. The median home price in Howard County is nearly half-a-million dollars, and the cost of rent is rising for many families. Howard County Census data indicates that 38% of renter households are cost burdened, and roughly 19% of renter households are severely burdened by the cost of housing in Howard County. There are several measures I support to improve access to affordable housing. These include (1) allocating funding to a Housing Opportunities Trust Fund to support affordable units, (2) allowing more affordable and sustainable types of housing to be built in more areas of the county, (3) supporting PILOT agreements and other policies that either provide financial assistance or incentivize the construction of new affordable units, and (4) improving and enhancing our Moderating Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program to broaden its impact across Howard County.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

Howard County is geographically small, which means that we have an excellent opportunity to improve our public transit system and encourage more people to ride transit. To improve public transportation in Howard County, I support increasing our investments in the Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland (RTA). Specifically, I would like to see more investment to increase the frequency of bus service, expand the number of bus routes, upgrade our bus infrastructure, and improve service and community interaction. I also support efforts to connect Howard County to the Flash bus rapid transit service on Route 29 that is currently active in Montgomery County. Many County residents commute outside of Howard County for work, and strengthening our public transportation connections with other jurisdictions helps reduce traffic and emissions by providing residents with better transit options.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Howard County has worked expeditiously to provide pandemic relief to local businesses in our community over the last two years. Our Fiscal Year 2023 Budget proposes an additional $5 million in pandemic relief for small businesses as we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, including the ongoing labor shortage. I have advocated for Howard County Government to allocate pandemic relief funds to invest in expansions to childcare providers and direct childcare assistance to help more families receive the supports they need and return to the workforce. Additionally, I am strongly supportive of investments in economic development programs for small businesses, particularly small, women, and minority-owned businesses in our community. Through job training, professional development, startup assistance, and other efforts, we can continue to strengthen our local economy and support businesses in Howard County.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

While growth in Howard County has somewhat slowed over the last couple years due to the pandemic and other factors, Howard County has continued to experience strong economic growth and attract commercial activity to our community. I am in favor of positive economic development in our county, and I want to ensure that economic growth benefits all of our neighbors. When new retail, commercial, or housing is built, I believe that the built environment should promote sustainability, walkable and bikeable neighborhoods, and connected communities. Additionally, I support increasing our investment in important public facilities, including schools, public transportation, and public safety.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

While the County Council does not have any authority over school policies and decisions, we are responsible for directing the appropriate funds to HCPSS to ensure that our educators, families, and students are receiving the resources they need to succeed. I believe that our County should expand our commitment and investment to HCPSS by raising teacher salaries, increasing support for special education, expanding access to early childhood education, and providing students and educators with the supports they need to ensure every child receives an excellent education, regardless of their zip code. As part of this commitment, I support Howard County Government's efforts to fully implement the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which calls for significant investment in public education to support educators and improve educational outcomes for students.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

In 2020, I sponsored legislation to establish a Racial Equity Task Force for Howard County. The Task Force researched systemic inequities in six policy areas and made recommendations to the County Council on legislative, budgetary, and policy strategies to reduce racial inequity in Howard County. As a County Councilmember, I have worked on implementing the recommendations of the Task Force, and I am committed to continuing to work on these priorities in a second term to improve racial equity in Howard County. Regarding systemic racism in education, there is more work to be done to recruit and retain a diverse workforce of educators that reflects the diversity of the student body. I also believe that our curriculum should be inclusive and include discussions on the history and continued effect of systemic racism in the United States.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

I am proud that Columbia has earned the title of safest city in America, and there is more work to be done to improve public safety in our community. There are several strategies that Howard County can take to improve public safety, including providing support to public safety employees, investing in appropriate training, achieving adequate staffing levels, and providing mental health supports to first responders. Howard County has also invested in our Mobile Crisis Unit and community violence prevention efforts, which have helped reduce crime and provide residents with appropriate resources. I support continuing our investment in these life-saving programs that benefit our community. There is no single answer to improving public safety in our community ñ it requires work on multiple policy fronts make Howard County a safer place to live for all people.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is the pressing global issue of our time. As a parent of two young children, I firmly believe that we need to take bold and immediate action to ensure that our children have a healthy planet and a sustainable future. In Howard County, we see the impacts of climate change manifested through more extreme weather events, severe flooding, unhealthy air days, and negative agricultural impacts. I strongly support Howard County's recent actions to expand solar power generation to Howard County. I also support the development of an updated Climate Action Plan for Howard County, which is currently underway. In the next term on the County Council, we must take continue to take actions that make Howard County a leader in shifting to renewable energy, expanding our green infrastructure, and achieving net-zero emissions on an urgent timeline.