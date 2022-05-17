2022 Voter Guide: Sean J. McCurdy, candidate for Howard County Council District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Howard County is best known for its wonderful schools, and it's time the parents take back the County and do what is right for our children. We need full transparency on school redistricting, and need to be very sensitive to keep neighborhoods together during the process. There is a complete lack of transparency right now, and I will correct that. We need to manage the pace of development in Howard County as to not overcrowd our schools and public resources. Growth is good, but it has to be done the right way.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

So far, I think we are on a good pace to correct the issue and we should continue to work the plan. I think there is room to expedite the process, but overall we are headed in the right direction.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

I think affordable housing is an important part of Howard County. It's important that we bring young and upcoming professionals into our neighborhoods and that is not possible without affordable housing.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

Howard County's aging population relies on public transportation. We could learn from Montgomery County in how they have setup Connect-A-Ride to connect people with both public and private transportation services.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I am going to do everything I can to help small businesses thrive in the county. Relentless taxes and fees are not helping anybody. Raising the minimum wage to $16/hour in the county is and was devastating to the small business community. I will do everything in my power to prevent any new taxes or fees on our small businesses, and come up with plans to incentivize new businesses to come here.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We need to manage the pace of development in Howard County, particularly along the Route 1 / 103 corridor. Growth is a good thing, but we must grow SMART. We need to make sure we are not outpacing public services, and prevent school overcrowding and unnecessary school redistricting.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

As I mentioned before, I believe the council can have a gigantic role in preventing school overcrowding and redistricting. Annual school redistricting is not the answer, and has an impact on our children. We need to make schools and our children the #1 priority.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Racism in any form cannot be tolerated. In situations where racism happens, we need strict, zero tolerance polices to hold both children and adults accountable for their actions.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Safety must be another top priority. Student Resource Officers cannot be removed from our children's schools. We need to bring back Student Resource Officers and protect our children. We also must address the sex trafficking issue along route 1. Annually, we hear about sex trafficking operations in Elkridge, but nothing seems to be done about preventing the endless cycle. A string of motels along route 1 charging by the hour is not conducive to a safe and thriving neighborhood. We need to address the crime and suspicious hourly rentals along route 1.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

We need to be smart about how we address climate change. Regulations are needed, but they can't be too heavy handed to a point where small businesses are crushed. If the county could upgrade its vehicle fleet to hybrid and assess employee commuter emissions, it could go a long way. We no longer live in an age that all employees need to travel to and from an office. Telework is a good option that helps out everyone.