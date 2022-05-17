2022 Voter Guide: Neveen Kurtom, candidate for Howard County Council District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue the county faces now is our pandemic recovery efforts. This includes dealing with the challenges that our school system is facing/has faced during the last few years. This pandemic resulted in the exodus of teachers from the profession so maintaining and supporting our teachers in Howard County is a top priority. Maintaining our top-rated school system is key to economic growth and attracting businesses to Howard County. Therefore, providing incentives and higher compensation for teachers is key to ensuring a top-rated school system. The county needs to continue to work diligently to secure funds to assist our school system and businesses recover from the pandemic.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

The county's plan to reduce flooding is strong, and I would seek to strengthen it and expedite projects to bring faster relief. While the tunnel project, when completed, has the potential to reduce flooding, it will take several years to complete. I would promote expediting upstream mitigation efforts such as retention ponds, stream restoration, and reforestation to reduce or stop flooding in Ellicott City. These are very expensive efforts and we must continue to push for additional federal and state funding as well as pursue public-private partnerships (P3), as other counties have down for similar efforts.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

I support allocating and building more affordable housing across the county. Affordable housing ranks high on my list of priorities, along with education and community safety. To increase affordable housing, I would require builders to provide ten (10) percent of affordable housing in their developments of 20 or more units. If they do not, I would propose legislation significantly increasing the fee for each affordable unit not built. These funds would be used to subsidize rents, provide mortgage assistance, or support efforts by non-profit organizations that build affordable housing. I support the recent legislation establishing the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund which provides funds and incentives for affordable housing construction or subsidy. My opponent opposed the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund, as well as affordable housing projects including Roslyn Rise, the Cultural Center in Columbia, Dorsey Overlook, and Hickory Ridge Apartments.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

We must recognize that public transportation is a public service and not a profit-making service. The fare collection cannot and should not support public transportation, which heavily relies on subsidies from federal, state, and local funds and grants. A portion of the Federal Infrastructure Funds should be used for public transportation. I will seek opportunities to innovate Howard County's transit to include: public-private partnerships, increase use of ride sharing or "personal transit" options, and other proven methods deployed in other jurisdictions around the country.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Recovering from the pandemic is a significant issue for our businesses, especially restaurants, hotels, and the entire hospitality industry. I will work with the county, Economic Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations to continue to support or find new ways to support business by: - Allowing restaurants to use outdoor spaces for dining. - Providing "business continuity" grants or loans to locally owned businesses and exploring more stable sources of financial assistance to assist businesses through this period, including enlisting local and regional banks. - Increasing efforts to promote local businesses and facilitating a network to connect businesses and find ways to support each other.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We must recognize that growth and economic development provides for a top-rated school system, diverse recreational opportunities, and a healthy living environment. I support smart sustainable growth and creating an economic environment that will attract business to locate and stay in Howard County. Also, we must have policies to encourage businesses to expand and innovate. Accordingly, redevelopment of areas in need, such as historic Elkridge and the Route 1 corridor, must be a priority. The county should promote and incentivize such redevelopment efforts which have not made significant progress over the past several years.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Education is Howard County's top budget item. Maintaining a top-quality school system is the county's and my top priority. Our school system attracts businesses and families to locate and stay in Howard County. As a result, the school system is key to the county's economic health and continued development. The county should continue to fund the school system to have the resources to provide a quality education to students, with an emphasis on educators' salaries to attract and retain the best and brightest. The Maryland Assembly's implementing legislation of the Kirwan Commission's findings will require a significant increase in funding over the next several years. As a member of the Council, funding schools is our singular role related to education in the county and I will make sure our budgets reflect the priorities and comply with the requirements in a fiscally responsible way.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

As a mother of three children who attend Howard County public schools, the dramatic rise in racism in schools and society, in general, is a real and significant concern. I was especially disturbed and disappointed by the display of racism and bigotry during the last school redistricting process and the various incidents of racism and hate in the county over the past few years. The School Board and the county should intentionally and aggressively formulate a plan involving teachers, unions, parents, and students to address racism in the system. As a Councilmember, I will ensure that the county administration fully staffs existing positions or create new roles to assist in this effort. Developing multi-media programs, community meetings, and panel discussions are also important.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

The county should ensure that there is a sufficient number of police officers, firefighters, and EMTs to serve our growing population. The county should also ensure that the fire department has the necessary and most up to date equipment to fulfill their mission. I believe that the people who protect us in Howard County with their own lives should be appropriately compensated, and I will work to make sure that is the case. The county should implement public community and neighborhood safety programs to inform residents on their role in preserving and enhancing public safety, including expanding mediation training and services to neighborhood groups and associations. The county should also encourage firefighters and police in attending community meetings and schools to promote public safety.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

The county has experienced consequences of climate change in the numerous and rapid pace of flooding across the county. Floods have resulted in loss of life, loss of businesses, loss of employees, displacement of homeowners, and other negative consequences. The county needs a climate change study and report on concrete actions it will take to do our part to mitigate the impact of and reduce our contributions to climate change. The county should continue to expand its own efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by expanding use of renewable energy in buildings and vehicles. Our parks should practice regenerative landscaping that require significantly less use of fuel. We should continue to expand commercial and residential recycling and food composting to reduce food waste sent to our landfill. Expanding community engagement is a must, particularly through greater use of online platforms, to boost public awareness and action on climate sustainability.