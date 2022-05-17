2022 Voter Guide: Sheila P. Jennifer, candidate for Howard County Council District 2

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Our county has been deemed one of the best places to live in the nation. We are not without some pressing issues, however. Recently I've observed an increase in litter and signage which ultimately ends up in our ecosystems. Crime has also seen an uptick here. Our roads are also in need of repair.

Is the county doing everything it could to reduce flooding in Ellicott City? If not, what more should be done?

The County has addressed flooding in Ellicott City with CB 56-2018 and followed up with the Tiber Branch Study (June 2019). The provision in the study for Public Outreach should be strengthened with the continued use of the recommendations for Rain Gardens, driveway culvert sizing, and sump pump discharging by its citizenry.

What would you do to increase affordable housing? Where does affordable housing rank on your priorities for the county?

Affordable housing must come with the vision given to Howard county and Columbia, in particular, by James Rouse. All types of housing should be shared in all parts of the County. This prevents pockets of poverty. We have to develop affordable housing in all parts of our county. There is space as long as there is responsibility in the development process.

What are your plans for increasing or improving public transportation in the county?

Public transportation is important to many in Howard County. Improved assess to bus arrival/departure times using virtual schedules along with coverings while waiting are basic needs. The increase of bike depots and bike lanes will also help with public transportation.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Committing to studying the impact of covid policies is a cornerstone of my campaign (sheila4hoco.com) We must study and document the lessons learned from our covid experience and the policies that ensued. Differences in the science must be addressed.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

Howard County is growing exponentially. Our growth must in in unison with responsible environmental and community needs. We may need to focus on building or tourism, tourneys, and museum base, rather than the goal of continuing myopic development with its problems of overcrowded schools, deforestation and erosion of the environment.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Improvements in education will not come from exhausting its citizens with increased taxes. Our funds must be properly placed and used with regular auditing of their use. We saw an increase in administrative staff during a period where most of our students were learning from home (during virtual learning). We the taxpayers did much work during that 2 year period with little tax relief for filling in with instruction. Over development has resulted in overcrowding in many classrooms and increased workload for teachers. The burnout has resulted in fewer undergraduates wanting to teach as a profession. The County should ensure that development can support our much valued education system.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

We have shared 5 children with the HCPSS. We did not haves issues with systemic racism.. We had a few race issues. Our biggest concern was lack of minority male teachers. Lets get our students out of the bottom of global academic ranking. The biggest effort we need to make is getting back to fixing the achievement gap and continue the funding of STEM programs to make us competitive world wide.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety has become a bigger issue for Howard County than it once was. This propblem has been exacerbated by the County's policies of funding sanctuary status and defunding law enforcement. Crime will increase where it is allowed to flourish. The use of officers on bike paths and in our schools is a proven deterrent to crime.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

From global warming to now the term climate change (which it will always do), we can keep the impact of our carbon footpring to a minimum by using green designs such as solar power, electric cars with tax credit and sourcing locally as much as possible. We also have the science that says we are entering a Grand Solar Minimum.