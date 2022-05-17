2022 Voter Guide: Monique Richards, candidate for Howard County Board of Education

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

There are many pressing issues the Howard County school system faces. I would address each one with the same level of diligence, with my enduring advocacy for the best quality of education for all our students, the safety of our children and our educators, and the continuous improvement of the HCPSS as my motivation.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

The impact of the pandemic on student learning has been significant, leaving students on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Unless adequate steps are taken, our students may earn significantly less over their lifetime because of the pandemic's effect on their schooling. Funding is available to help address the fallout from the unfinished learning, but access to funding alone is not enough. As a member of the Board of Education, I will play a critical role in marshaling that funding into sustainable programs that improve student outcomes. I take that responsibility seriously and will work to ensure that the funds are used to not only safely keep our schools open to all our students for in-person learning, but also to reengage our students in effective learning environments while providing support for students in recovering unfinished learning.

Should the county school board consider redrawing school boundaries further? What criteria should be used?

Howard County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, adding about 1000 new students every year. The overcrowding that exists is being addressed not only be redistricting, but by building new schools that can provide state-of-the-art learning centers for our students. School capital project efforts are underway to relieve the overcrowding that currently exists in the HCPSS. As such, redrawing school boundaries should be reconsidered with the goal of ensuring that students are permitted to attend schools close to their home until these new school facilities are completed. Many parents are unhappy with the longer commutes required for their children to attend school far from their neighborhood.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

The HCPSS can make concerted efforts to educate all students and HCPSS staff that the existence of systemic racism is not a matter of belief. Systemic racism exists. Once that baseline that systemic racism exists is recognized, we can address the actions within the school and society that have negative effects on members of communities of color. Where to start? First, educators need to support more leaders of color because representation matters. Second, educators should check their bias. Third, educators should be careful not to assume that every student member of color has the same lived experience. From there, we need to recognize the relationship that exists between the over-disciplining of children of color at school and the over-policing of adults of color. I don't have all the answers, but I am willing to collaborate with the other members of the BOE to help eradicate this problem.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

I would support changes to the school system's discipline policies because it was recently confirmed, at the 4/28/22 Howard County BOE meeting, that there is disproportionality in the disciplinary actions, i.e., out of school suspensions, taken against Black students, students receiving special education services, and economically disadvantaged students in response to infractions that occur at school. Beyond the basic needs of food, shelter, clothing, and sleep, children need to feel safe, have a sense of belonging, and a healthy sense of self. I propose that restorative justice measures that highlight the importance of respect for the students and the staff be used by the schools, while partnering with the student's family, and mental health services available on the Student Support Teams and in the student's community. This also would require that the school staff receive continuing education regarding the best ways to respond to perceived student infractions.