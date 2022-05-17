2022 Voter Guide: Linfeng Chen, candidate for Howard County Board of Education

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

Staff shortage is the most pressing issue HCPSS is facing. I will request a review of the ground situation to discover the precise reasons teachers retire early or leave the school system. We must pay staff a decent salary, especially considering the high level of inflation, and recognize a job well done through bonuses to retain our staff. We must improve the recruitment process (e.g., timing) and simplify job applications to attract more applicants to HCPSS. Additionally, we must provide enough support for homeroom teachers and rebuild PTAs as well as other community services to support schools and teachers. I believe it is worth pursuing and recruiting experienced people from industry and government as part time staff in areas of STEM, world languages, business, vocational technology, and other subjects to expand our workforce. Teachers can teach these subjects virtually to multiple classes while students learn in person.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

HCPSS should provide and sustain a safe in-person learning environment for all students and bring back classroom instructions to pre-Covid levels. HCPSS can use standardized tests to screen students and identify learning gaps or losses. Study clubs, additional homework (paper or online), and after school tutoring should be provided by HCPSS to reinforce any identified weak spots. HCPSS can recruit high school students and staff to tutor those students after school. Summer schools can also be offered to the students to make up for the learning loss.

Should the county school board consider redrawing school boundaries further? What criteria should be used?

When most schools are overcrowded, redistricting does not work. The option to add temporary classrooms is being relied upon heavily. However, temporary classrooms cannot become permanent solutions and HCPSS cannot continue to avoid the problem. We should add permanent additions or new schools using two-story urban school designs, offering only few truly temporary mobile classrooms for small fluctuations in enrollment. Redistricting should be least disruptive to students and families. I support neighborhood schools. Redistricting should only be based on school utilization and should be done less frequently and more predictably. We should not force our kids to attend schools far from their homes. Redistricting is the least effective method to address academic performance. Instead, we should supply resources to schools in need, address issues locally, and build a supportive and encouraging environment inside and outside schools.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

The best way to address systemic racism is to learn history: world history and US history. The school curriculum, especially social studies, should present the entire human history and focus on understanding where we came from, where we are now, and where we are heading. The curriculum needs to start at the elementary level and go deeper after each grade. The curriculum development and modification should engage social study experts as well as diverse community members , with diversity requirements for committee members. The school curriculum should stay away from the current partisanship and give students the tools to analyze and become informed, without endorsing direct political positions.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

I do not currently have any changes I would propose to the HCPSS discipline policies. I hope that the policies can provide all students a safe, engaging, and supportive school learning environment. HCPSS should allow students to make minor mistakes and treat them as learning opportunities. At the same time, HCPSS should stay firm against any violence or crime within school properties. That being said, I will listen to all community members and will be open to input regarding areas in which we can improve current policies.