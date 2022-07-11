2022 Voter Guide: Herb McMillan, candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive

Why are you running for office?

I left politics a few years ago, largely because I felt I had already contributed a lot to the community over the years as a volunteer and elected official, and because I was tired of the political machine, backroom deals, and politicians putting their ego and personal interests over what was best for the public. In recent years, I realized there was a dearth of leaders who stood up for the people. It became even more apparent when COVID hit, and most local Republican leadership were not out in the community, communicating and representing the people. I began to become involved in politics again, submitting opinion pieces to local media that were well received, organizing and attending meetings and rallies about local issues, and other activities. People began to ask me to run, because they believe that I could beat Steuart Pittman and make Anne Arundel County great again.

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

There is great economic uncertainty facing our families and we need a leader who has a record and experience in establishing or supporting strong fiscal policies. I have sponsored and passed legislation to cut property taxes, without compromising key services. I have driven more funding to schools and to law enforcement, without needing to raise taxes. I have a proven record of cutting wasteful government spending, and we need this in Anne Arundel County. I also have helped pass legislation to create jobs, strengthen our business climate, cut red tape for small and local businesses, and support workforce development. These are critical needs for our future, and I have a record of experience in leading efforts and working with Democrats and Republicans to get it done. We have to put people over politics and have a plan to help our families, local businesses, and organizations during these rough economic times.

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Yes, we must! I believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to incorporate technology and explore new or unused solutions to ease congestion and traffic, making our streets safer. We have a local industry that develops the latest military and defense tools and equipment, and our county is home to some of the best minds in the country. We need to tap into our human resources and incorporate the latest road and infrastructure technology into planning and design, so we can reduce congestion at intersections and key thoroughfares and decrease traffic accidents and fatalities. We can make our streets and roads safer for pedestrians and drivers alike, and minimize traffic delays. Development must be supported by infrastructure, and that infrastructure must be funded by development.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

First and foremost, I intend to keep schools and businesses open. We will convene roundtables with local business leaders to understand their recovery needs, while working to reduce any red tape and other blockages that hinder their success. The county has had a surplus in its budget, and while some of that must be put away for “rainy days”, we must also ensure that we are strengthening our business climate and giving economic support to the local community. I intend to have a strong tourism industry that can support our local businesses, make our streets safer so people from neighboring counties want to do business in Anne Arundel County, and work with local business owners to help them expand their businesses and their workforce.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

We must have a strong partnership with both federal and state governments, for funding, resources, and collaboration. We must provide resources to those helping battle the opioid epidemic, including training, equipment, and tools for law enforcement and mental health professionals, while also funding facilities that serve those confronting opioid addiction.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The county government can ensure more parental involvement. As a former PTA president, and a parent who raised four kids in local schools, I know that parents must have a real seat at the table. We have to make sure the curriculum is preparing our kids for future careers, provide School Resource Officers so our children are safe, and bring more mental health programs to benefit our kids. COVID really had a negative impact on our schools and students, and we have to return to normalcy.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

We must ensure that there is no racism in government services, including health care. Some populations face disparity in health, either by their genetic composition or a history of insufficient services that have created a decline in certain areas, and we must provide proper care. We must ensure that in education, we are educating, not indoctrinating, our kids. Hiring should be done based on qualifications for the position, not because of race, gender identity, or other factors that are irrelevant to getting the job done well.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

A priority is to stand behind our law enforcement with greater respect, more funding, and sufficient equipment. We must focus on having more law enforcement on the street in communities, not dealing with more bureaucracy and administration. We must also support our fire departments and EMS teams. We must reinstitute 287g to collaborate with the federal government to deport illegal immigrant felons to make our streets safer. Public safety also means addressing road safety, including infrastructure changes that will reduce congestion and traffic. As a former councilman and state delegate, from funding more school resource officers, increasing the availability of mental health services, and adding more shelters to assist and protect victims of domestic violence, I’ve worked to improve all of these, and will always their importance to our safety.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

A critical component of responsible growth is protecting our environment, especially the Bay. The Chesapeake Bay is an important local treasure that is vital to our way of life, recreation, and economy. We cannot allow our county’s growth to adversely impact it. We must also maintain natural areas not only for their beauty but for their contribution to healthy living, giving residents local parks for recreation while maintaining sufficient green areas around the county. We can maintain a balance of nature with responsible development that will benefit all of us.