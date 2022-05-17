2022 Voter Guide: Nolanda Y. Robert, candidate for Harford County Council District A

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue the county faces is the lack of resources and financial sustainability for the children and families; especially in District A. The county across the board does not receive the same economic assistance in order to make the county more balanced with its distribution of financial resources to benefit the Harford County residents. Therefore some communities are more economically established then others.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I believe that those local businesses that are still struggling from the pandemic, we should offer financial support to them. Part of this can be improved by increasing the level of transportation to the local businesses for the public, and for the employees so that businesses can reach sustainability. Businesses will need continued support for another year to improve on the economic losses that occurred during the pandemic.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

I believe that increased and improved transportation would be the number one priority to improve this county so that we can increase the number of consumers for local businesses; and local businesses can increase their sustainable employees. Currently the transportation system is not effective for the needs of the residents in Harford County. The second priority is to bring economic growth to our community by providing more local and accessible businesses to District A.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

I believe that the County Council should work in conjunction with the Health Commissioner on issues that arise in Harford County. I do not believe that we should have full oversight of the Health Commissioner, that should be the job of the Department of Health and Human Services.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

The county needs to continue to increase the amount of resources provided for substance abuse treatment and education for the community. The county government needs to continue to provide funds in order for local programs to manage this increasing issue within our community.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The county government can provide more funding to the local schools in order to provide the resources needed for teachers, staff, and students. The more teachers that we can acquire and sustain the better the education will be for our students. The funding will assist with ensuring smaller classrooms which provide better learning environments for our students. The funding would also provide more counselors in the schools to assist with the current mental health crisis that is occurring with our students today. Finally, improving the school buildings themselves with the upgrades needed to make the environment safe and healthy for students, teachers, and staff. All these components together will improve the education in our schools.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

The schools need to continue to teach the students about how we as a society got to the points of systemic racism in our society. In order for students to learn at a young age with the problem of systemic racism they have to understand the history behind it. This can be done with textbooks and other historical literature that teachers can introduce in the classroom setting and as homework assignments. However the schools should not deem it inappropriate to teach this history based on the factual information that may make some uncomfortable in acknowledging and discussing racial disparities.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety in Harford County could be improved with more open communication between law enforcement and the local communities; in order to address any public concerns. I also believe in cases where domestic violence or mental health crisis are occurring law enforcement need to be educated on how to approach these circumstance. There should be a collaboration in domestic dispute circumstances in which a law enforcement officer goes with a social worker to the call, in order to assist with de-escalating the situation.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is impacting our local water ways, forestry, and air pollution. Locally to address this issue establish guidelines for how we manage our recyclables, trash and use of plastic. For example using reusable bags versus plastic bags in stores. Provide more educational resources to the community about the importance of improving our environment; and address these issues in the schools too.