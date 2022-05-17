2022 Voter Guide: James Reilly, candidate for Harford County Council District D

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Harford County Public Schools Stand up for the children and the parents they represent against CRT and gender indoctrination in grade schools.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

No more lockdowns

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

Continue to keep our District D Rural.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

Total oversight

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Education of the public and supporting our mental health personnel and public safety personnel in this fight against our community.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Make sure parents are at the table and have a say in their child's education.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Systemic - none Deal with it on a case by case bases if it occurs.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Make sure our public safety personnel make a living wage which will also help in retention and recruitment as well as making sure they have the up to date tools and education to perform their duties.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Local level by the County Council, none I'm aware of.