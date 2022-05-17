2022 Voter Guide: Winifred “Wini” Roche, candidate for Harford County Council President

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

In my opinion the most pressing issue facing the County today besides the lack of fair representation, is affordable housing. The pandemic has left thousands of Harford Countians facing eviction, or worse they are homeless living day to day in local motels or in their cars. If you don't have a stable place to live it is nearly impossible to get good healthcare, work, or education ñ or get on your feet. The pandemic has exposed an ongoing systematic neglect in the county that must be immediately addressed. As council president, I will take steps to reform the delivery of human services in this county starting with the Continuum of Care in Harford County, and the Office of Economic & Community Development which currently oversees this program that controls millions of federal housing dollars into this county annually.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Small businesses have truly suffered through this economic crisis ñ I would ensure a FAIR distribution of resources around the County so that the same "insiders" aren't always reaping these benefits. Additionally, as a career small business promoter, I would continue to be on the ground to be in touch with businesses to see how government can help them as opposed to getting in the way. I would promote tourism and destination marketing to import other people's money into our local economy! Events like The Bel Air BBQ Bash, Darlington Apple Festival, Ripken events and First Fridays bring visitors and their dollars into our local economy. Visitors to our county that stay the night are paying a % 6 local lodging tax. Some of those dollars should be reinvested back into the communities from which they are generated. Such as is the case in Edgewood.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

As someone who drives the Rt. 40 Corridor every day, I will be an advocate for equitable economic development and keeping development along the development envelope. We need to encourage more growth to the route 40 corridor part of the county with because growth will create opportunity but not at the expense of its residents such as the case with Perryman. If the the residents don't want it and they should be heard instead of ignored by their representatives.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

Public health should be a non-partisan issue but unfortunately our local situation is mirroring national politics. We are putting our citizens in harm's way for political gain by dismissing our top health officer for telling the truth about local infection rates. When County officials expect county department heads to "tow the party line or else" that is called abuse of power.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

When it comes to the opioid crisis, the County needs to deal with the root causes. All one needs to do is look at the delivery of social services here to see why we have an opioid crisis. If you don't have access to basic human services such as transportation, food, work opportunities, mental health support, housing you will turn to anything that makes you feel better. The delivery of mental health services needs to be reformed in this County. Harford County continues to rank among the highest in suicide rates in the County. I believe the ongoing systematic neglect has contributed to this opioid crisis.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Quite simply public education needs to become a funding priority of the County Council instead of a blame game. We need to step up and do right by our educators and pay them fair wages, and restore the morale that has plummeted over the past decade. They tout job creation and economic development here with an unsupported school system. You cannot have both. We must invest in our public school system and support our Board of education instead of undermining with legislation to take away their power.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

The Voices of Equity Group has been a great program to go into the schools and start conversations with one another. Representation is vitally important in the school system. It is important for children to see themselves represented in roles at in the school system whether its their assistant principals, teachers or coaches. When our county council begins to look like the rest of the County it's representing, then perhaps that example will spread and more minorities will be given leadership roles across the board. From the dinner table to the Board table, we need to teach the example of listening and accepting one another. To SHOW them EQUITY because they are watching.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety much like Public Health should be non-partisan. Yet our Sheriff spends more time in the headlines then looking out for our public safety interests. As the daughter of a Maryland State Trooper and Chief of Police, I understand the very difficult job of law enforcement and the lines of communication and trust have broken down. Police officers want to feel supported and respected. Citizens want transparency and fairness. I believe if listen to one another we can rebuild the trust and lines of communication and we can have both. Despite the national discourse, I am hopeful that we are not as far away from each other as it seems sometimes, in this area. I believe I can be a unifying voice on this issue.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is impacting communities all over the world. It's going to take each of us to be the change to reverse the effects. Improving access to public transportation and walkable, bikeable communities. I've long been an advocate for eco-tourism and recycling. My non-profit uses donations of discarded clothing and housewares items to help provide affordable housing and other support services for women. If each of us adopt eco-friendly practices in our business lives and personal lives we can slow or reverse the effects of climate change.