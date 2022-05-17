2022 Voter Guide: Francis F. Grambo, candidate for Harford County Council President

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue our county faces is the threat of Federal and State overreach. Their lockdown destroyed businesses, their deadly Covid Protocols killed family members, their racist, pedophilia laced School curriculum is hurting our children. I will lead the council to create legislation to stand against their policies aimed at destroying America.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

The first thing we have to do is acknowledge that the state and Federal governments had no right to designate some people non-Essential. All people are essential! Local governments are closest to the communities they represent and must therefore protect them from overreach. The illegal lockdowns and excessive money printing have caused a wave of destruction that is still heading our way. The best thing we can do at this point is make sure Harford County is NEVER LOCKED DOWN AGAIN.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

Harford County needs to take a hard look at the zoning and growth plans put into place over the last 30 years. Growth is inevitable, and when managed effectively can provide much needed tax revenue for the county. When decision makers are overly influenced by campaign contributions and developers' money "growth and development" become bad words. My priority is for growth that benefits the current residents of Harford County. We need to do what is in their best interest.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

The County Council is the Board of Health and as such needs 100% oversight of the Health Commissioner. We cannot allow unelected bureaucrats to determine our path forward based on a pollical agenda, as recently happened at the Federal level with Dr. Fauci.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

We must demand the Federal Government stop the flow of deadly Contraband flooding through our unprotected Southern Borders. At the county level we can support programs that treat substance abuse as a health issue rather than a criminal issue. Illegal distribution is a criminal issue and should be vigorously prosecuted. I will work with the Sheriff's office and the States attorney to determine what the council can do to help.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

We have to support School Choice and Parental Rights. The Council can create School Choice legislation so the parents can decide where to spend their portion of the education money sent to Harford County. Our County Schools are run by a Superintendent that has called the County "Racist," and believes that grooming children to be sexually abused is his job. Have you seen the filth that passes as educational material in our school system since his arrival?

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

This question is based on a false premise, unless you are referring to the fact that the school system is actively promoting Racism by teaching that white people are inherently racist. If you are referring to the fact that children are forced to attend schools in the area in which they live, then making school choice available to a larger group of people will help families improve their educational outcomes.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Politicians and media outlets need to stop pandering to their perceived voter groups by claiming endless victimhood. There is overwhelming evidence that the Covid Vaccine is neither safe nor effective, yet no one is reporting or investigating this. We need a criminal justice system that arrests and prosecutes crimes more vigorously, and a media that reports the news honestly..

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

When hasn't the Climate been changing? Taxing people with the promise to stop the Climate from changing is fraudulent and predatory.