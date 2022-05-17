2022 Voter Guide: Aaron David Penman, candidate for Harford County Council District B

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

There are many pressing issues, such as inflation, education, careful and responsible economic development, but the most critical is public safety. We must continue to keep our communities as safe as possible or everything else falls apart.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Economically, Harford County did well during the COVID pandemic and the strong budget is evidence. In the future, county leaders must resist overly restricting the rights and freedoms of community members or closing business.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

Harford County must continue to have a careful balance of economic growth and agricultural preservation. The utilization of the development envelope and it's resources has been successful and its imperative that we include sufficient infrastructure to reduce the burden on communities.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

As the Board of Health for Harford County, the Council must continue to ensure that the County Health Officer is working with national, state and local health partners to keep our communities as safe and healthy as possible. Working with these stakeholders, the Health Officer must stay updated with health trends and ensure fair and measured regulations.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Harford County has been a leader during the opioid epidemic. Using a three-prong approach, the county has dedicated efforts with drug enforcement, rehabilitation, and education. Programs such as the Klein's crisis center, Hope House, Pledge program and the upcoming CORE program will prove valuable as we continue to fight against drug addition and overdoses. Continuing to invest time, energy and resources will help save lives.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

N/A

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

N/A

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

We must continue to invest in public safety. Not only with equipment and resources, but also in our first responder personnel. By attracting the best and brightest dispatchers, paramedics, fire fighters and deputies, we will ensure we have a well-prepared public safety force ready to handle all challenges. In addition, the county must ensure we maintain a tough on crime approach and keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

N/A