2022 Voter Guide: Lavy S. Mammen, candidate for Harford County Council District F

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Land development, carbon footprint, budget review and crime.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Since the pandemic has significantly slowed down, I'll let business owners decide on the approach.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

I'd like see more funding in the route 40 corridor in terms investment in education and community centers and community policing initiatives to improve the image.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

Since the county council is a board, I'd say 50-50 in terms of final decision.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Education is the important part, so we run graphic ads all over social media to explain dangers of opioids use, similar to the nicotine campaign and smoking has reduced drastically since the ads. Ads works and Community policing and rehabilitation centers in district F.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Increase funding to hire more teachers and smaller classrooms and higher salaries for teachers.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Education is the key erase racism and we must have inclusive education system. Therefore, the leadership of school system must be diverse and transparent.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

I'd propose stiffer penalty for car jacking, bullying and open drug treatment center around district F. Community policing is also key factor to improve public safety.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change is real crisis, along with carbon footprint. I'll review the billion dollar county budget to find funds for electric fleet for county transportation. I'd encourage employers to offer work from home option to reduce carbon footprint. And look at preservation of Chesapeake bay.