2022 Voter Guide: Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, candidate for Harford County Council District E

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in the County right now is job creation and economic development. It will take smart planning by out next Council to support business growth in our top sectors of defense and healthcare while preserving the County's agricultural heritage.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Harford County businesses faired very well through the pandemic and the strong financial position the County is in is testimony to that. Moving forward we need to continue to provide the tools that the administration needs to expand training opportunities to expand and grow our workforce right here at home. Harford County leaders must ensure that we do not hastily move to restrict the rights of businesses and individuals in the future.

What would be your priorities for future growth and development in the county?

Future growth in the County should continue to follow the development envelope where utilities exist to support growth. It's imperative that infrastructure and services are in place to accommodate the expansion of residential and commercial properties.

What degree of oversight should the County Council have over the health commissioner?

The County Council serves as the Board of Health for Harford County. As such, the Council must ensure that the County Health Officer is performing their duties to the preserve the health of all of our County's citizens. The Council must work closely with The State Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to make sure regulations are fair and not overbearing on our citizens. Without public health, our economy doesn't get an opportunity to grow.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Harford County has been a leader in the state with addressing this issue. Many counties have modeled Harford county's programs to combat opioid abuse after concepts such as the Sheriff's Office Overdose response signs, the HOPE trailer, and the Klein Family Crisis Center. I will advocate for continued funding and support for those programs.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

N/A

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

N/A

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

We live in one of the safest counties in the state of Maryland and I am proud of the work all of our public safety partners preform to keep crime rates at historically low levels. I will work with the administration to ensure our EMS staff is adequate to cover all areas in Harford County.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

N/A