2022 Voter Guide: Stephen Puopolo, candidate for Harford County Board of Education District A

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

My first priority if elected is to get the school board to focus on hiring more paraeducators and inclusion helpers. These support staff members are absolutely vital to the Special Education network as they help students with special needs that require the most amount of one-on-one time that teachers might not be able to spare in order to help their other students. Since the beginning of the school year, HCPS has lost over 60 support staff members when teachers and students are still recovering from virtual learning. One of the biggest issue is the poor pay for support staff as, depending on your education and experience, it's not much more than minimum wage. This MUST change.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

I believe that HCPS and Harford County Government should implement summer school programs for at least two school years for students that are in critical need of the basic and fundamentals needed in order to advance to the next grade level. The 'Looping' Cycle where educators follow their students for at least two grade levels may also be a way to provide recovery and consistency. Although there are pros and cons to this approach, this can be another way of allowing for better rapports between educators, students and parents. One of the greater difficulties of recovering is students transitioning after almost a year and a half from virtual learning to the actual classroom and while educators are doing the best they can, the students that have fallen behind need more support. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we need a radical plan to recover.

Should the county school board further alter school boundaries? What criteria should be considered in such redistricting?

I do not believe that the school boundaries need to be altered any further at this time. No matter which school you go to in Harford County, the enrollment is simply too high. Harford County not only need more teachers but also new buildings that can accommodate the teachers as well as the students. I am not convinced that it boils down to just 'major renovations' that will solve the infrastructure issues facing Harford County Public Schools. When teachers have high averages of pupils in their classes with hardly room for the students to sit, it becomes more difficult for students to be able to focus if they're squeezed together.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

The first thing that the county needs to do is find a way to incentivize students attending school in Harford County to become educators, especially students of color. The State of Maryland has created scholarship programs specifically aimed for students to become teachers. I would like Harford County to create a similar program for HCPS students to go to college to become teachers and then return to Harford County to teach for an expected amount of time. Nationwide, less than one in ten teachers were black or Hispanic. When a student has a teacher that may not understand what it's like to be different, it becomes harder to develop a mentor relationship. We need to correct this.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

I have found there to be instances where educators have not been getting the support needed from administrators when it comes to discipline, especially when discouraged behavior has become detrimental to the classroom. Schools need to take a more 'zero tolerance' approach, especially if teachers are unable to do their jobs.