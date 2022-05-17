2022 Voter Guide: Carol L. Mueller, candidate for Harford County Board of Education District C

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

There are several areas of concern, but one of the major issues is that COVID-19 not only caused learning loss, and the visibility and incidence of mental health issues to increase, it has caused an erosion in the public/parental trust in the school system. I would like to collaborate with the parents to see this trust rebuilt. We need to be partners in the education of their children. It should not be an us versus them scenario.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

It is the goal of the Board and school system leadership to offer a variety of options to help the students move forward in their educational career. Some of the ways to accomplish this goal is by offering tutoring before and after school, during the summer, and through using technology. Additional classes, summer school and computer aided instruction may also be used. Concentrating efforts on areas of greatest need, like reading and math can also assist in helping the students to accelerate progress. And since this process can cause stress for the students, we also need continued awareness of the mental health of our students.

Should the county school board further alter school boundaries? What criteria should be considered in such redistricting?

Redistricting in Harford County was conducted with as much transparency as possible. That is a good thing, but some of the parents got upset early in the process. I understand that no one wants their child's school changed, but in order to be responsible stewards of the capital funds we need to know where they will affect the most positive change. In the future we are looking at moving toward a system of small adjustments as needed instead of the major redistricting project that was taken on.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

According to the NAACP website, 71% of children experiencing poverty are children of color. Addressing the issues of inequality in the schools, the Blueprint provides for additional funding to place Nationally Board-certified teachers into our schools most economically disadvantaged schools. It is important to make sure there is equitable funding in the schools; Title 1 funds are awarded to schools that have documented student eligibility for Free or Reduced Meals. It is also crucial that the students feel comfortable in their schools. Safety issues need to be addressed by building relationships with the School Resource Officers in the building. Harford County Public Schools have magnet programs available in all of the high schools which allows for the enrollment of students by interest rather than by neighborhoods or socio-economic status. This provides opportunities for all of the students.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Looking carefully at the policies listed in the Policy and Procedures manual, the policies look well thought out and sound. Where it states minimum education requirements for students removed from the classroom there may be an opportunity to update the use of technology to offer instruction rather than the paper lessons. Since this policy has not changed for an extended period of time, there is a need to revisit it and make sure it is still the best approach to serve our students. We do need revised policies or enforcement of policies with regard to cell phone use in school, including the video taping of other students. In thinking about discipline, it is of utmost importance that all policies are administered to all students equally.