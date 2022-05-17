2022 Voter Guide: Erin Carrig, candidate for Harford County Board of Education District F

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

The most immediate and pressing need we have in our county is recruitment and retention of teachers, as well as para-educators and support staff. We can address it by rehabilitating Harford County's reputation as a destination for teachers by continuing to meet contracted benefits and aggressively recruiting from Maryland state educational programs. I would especially concentrate on teacher outreach efforts to Maryland's HBCUs.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

Harford County should continue to assist students to recover from learning loss in math and reading by offering 1 on 1 high dosage tutoring. Individualized learning plans for students would also help but in order to implement them in moderate to high numbers, we would need to expand and invest in the number of para-educator positions within our school district. While expensive and requiring additional personnel, I believe tutoring to be preferable to extending the learning day or school year.

Should the county school board further alter school boundaries? What criteria should be considered in such redistricting?

We must balance available capacity across our school district before building new schools. We must build new schools based on community size and need, rather than wealth. We must maintain/renovate our current buildings both from a technology, structural and plant (building) infrastructure standpoint, allocating funding and prioritizing based on need.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

I fully support diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Director of Equity position within HCPS is woefully understaffed, and its staffing is a direct reflection of the priority these issues are given within HCPS. I would look to expand this office with positions focused on each level (elementary/middle/high) of education in the district. I would look to this office to design ñ in collaboration with classroom teachers ñ and deliver professional development, and also lessons and support for classroom teachers.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Data suggests that punitive policies do not work for long-term behavioral changes. I believe that most school administrations within the county have in place positive behavioral interventions and supports but I would like to augment those policies by increasing the number of school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers at our schools, allowing our suburban and rural poor access to supports. I would also lobby to increase the number of non-certificated behavioral specialists with interventional roles in our buildings to reduce the need for suspensions, disrupting the school to prison pipeline.