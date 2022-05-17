2022 Voter Guide: Kelly Schulz, candidate for Maryland Governor

What is the most pressing issue in Maryland and what are your plans to address it?

Affordability/Opportunity. With inflation at a 40-year high and costs out of control, it is more important than ever to have a governor who understands these burdens. I know what it is like to struggle and live paycheck to paycheck. I waited a lot of tables and tended bar to provide for my family - and I raised two boys as a single mom. I worked hard and was fortunate to be able to achieve so much. I want to make sure that you can be able to achieve your own dreams here in Maryland. To make sure that happens, we need to continue to make our state more affordable. That means fighting for tax and fee relief so that you have more money in your pockets, it means repealing job killing regulations, and continuing to improve our business climate so that we can retain, grow, and attract new businesses.

What should the state do to reduce violent crime in and around Baltimore?

Without safety, nothing else matters. If you constantly worry about carjackings, or that your kids could get hit by a stray bullet, you can't raise your family. You can't prosper. I'll support our brave men and women in law enforcement with the resources and training they need to safely and effectively do their jobs. This means making sure that departments have the funding they need so that we can have more police officers on the street. I'll fight to make sure criminals, especially repeat violent offenders remain behind bars. In short, we will treat our criminals like criminals and our police officers like heroes.

What are your top three priorities for transportation in Maryland, and how would you fund them?

We must make sure that Marylanders have access to world-class transportation infrastructure - that includes record investments in both roads and transit. Studies have shown that Marylanders face some of the worst commutes in the entire country. This will be my top priority when it comes to transportation - I have a duty to make the necessary investments to build new roads to ease traffic and to maintain the roads that we already have, so that Marylanders can move around our state safely and efficiently. We need to also be sure to utilize and integrate our transit options to better connect job centers to the communities where most people live. The completion of infrastructure projects like the Traffic Relief Plan, the Purple Line, the Frederick Douglass Tunnel, and the Howard Street Tunnel will be critical to our state's economy and better connect Marylanders with job centers and more opportunities.

What should Maryland schools do differently during the next pandemic?

Maryland's response has been ranked among the best in the nation. I believe that we have learned a great deal, with vaccines readily available, and knowledge of mitigation strategies that work and are effective, we know how we can balance the pandemic and daily life. Very simply, schools must be open and masks must be optional to ensure that children are receiving the best possible in person education.

What are your plans for the state’s property taxes?

I am focused on making the state of Maryland more affordable so that you can have every opportunity to pursue your own dreams. I've made it clear; I will actively look for ways to lower your taxes, raising taxes isn't a solution to the challenges we may face - I will oppose all tax increases as governor. As governor, I will sit on the Board of Public Works and should votes come before me to raise your property taxes, I will emphatically vote against these attempts. This stands in stark contrast to every other person running in this race, who if given the chance would absolutely vote to raise property taxes.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I strongly support the heroes in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect us and firmly stand against any attempts to devalue or discredit the work that they do. We can always work to improve relationships police officers have with the communities they represent. And I think it is important for us all to recognize that many minority groups have strained relationships with law enforcement and for legitimate reasons. This is not something that is going to be fixed overnight, but there are things we can do to help. This means supporting and growing PAL programs and community mentorship programs which help increase communication and trust between communities and law enforcement. I strongly supported the investments Governor Hogan made in his Refund the Police Initiative, including the tens of millions of dollars that he invested towards de-escalation training and the establishment of the Accountability Resources Fund.

What would you do to make sure Maryland’s voting system is secure and accurate?

I have trust in Maryland's election system, and support the notion of making it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland has made tremendous progress in becoming a national leader on environmental issues. Maryland is the fourth most environmentally friendly state in the country, has the highest water quality in the country, and has the second most LEED-certified buildings per capita. I will make sure to strike a balance between the environment and making sure that our economy, job creators, and Maryland families are in the best position to prosper. I support an all the above approach to energy and am focused on implementing Maryland's current greenhouse gas emissions target, which is one of the strongest in the nation. We're the most improved state in America for business and a leader on the environment. We don't need to propose unfeasible plans just appease certain interest groups, when we are already a national leader. I prefer to incentivize people to the right things, rather than forcing them under restrictive measures.

What are Gov. Larry Hogan’s best and worst policies?

Governor Hogan has been a transformational leader for our state. In every way imaginable our state is better off now than eight years ago. I am proud to have worked with Governor Hogan to pass the RELIEF Act, one of the largest tax cuts in state history, to eliminate or streamline hundreds of regulations, and to make Maryland the most improved state for business in the nation. I am the only candidate who will build upon the incredible success that our state has experienced and continue to move our state in the right direction. Every other candidate in this race wants to take our state in a completely different direction. I will fight to lower your taxes, fight to keep communities safe, tackle violent crime, and expand opportunity for every Marylander.