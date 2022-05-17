2022 Voter Guide: Douglas F. Gansler, candidate for Maryland Governor

What is the most pressing issue in Maryland and what are your plans to address it?

Crime.In Baltimore you have a better chance of getting away with murder than you do of getting caught, and homicide is the number one cause of unexpected death of children in the city. That changes when I'm governor. I'm running to bring crime down and justice up. Our Safe Maryland plan addresses the police shortage by calling for better-paid and better-trained police, including police who are trained to de-escalate violent situations. The plan also calls for the hiring of 1,000 additional police officers across the state and 10,000 additional street lights and cameras in Baltimore, and sets an aggressive goal of solving every murder. I will also target gun traffickers, get guns out of the hands of violent offenders, put every police shooting in front of a grand jury, and will fast-track funding for community infrastructure such as youth recreation centers to high-crime areas.

What should the state do to reduce violent crime in and around Baltimore?

We must stop violent crime dead in its tracks while also addressing the root causes of crime by investing in our communities. Our Safe Maryland Plan lays out a plan to fund 1,000 new police across the state, add 10,000 lights and cameras to Baltimore, address the police shortage by paying police more and making sure they are better-trained, including in de-escalation tactics. We will prioritize violent and gun crimes with a goal of solving every murder, getting guns out of the hands of violent offenders, and cracking down on gun trafficking. We will hold social media companies accountable for their role in inciting violence, including carjackings. It's also important we remember crime disproportionately impacts people of color. We will fast track funding to high-crime areas for community infrastructure such as youth recreation centers, social services, and support for small businesses.

What are your top three priorities for transportation in Maryland, and how would you fund them?

I have many aggressive transportation goals for the state of Maryland which you can read in my Green Maryland plan on my website. One-third of Baltimoreans do not have cars, so one of my top goals is to ensure Baltimore has a clean, safe and robust public transportation system that is accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities. My top three transportation priorities as they relate to Baltimore are: 1) Reviving the Red Line. Governor Hogan took a sledgehammer to the people of Baltimore when he killed the Red Line. 2) Creating a regional Baltimore Regional Transportation Authority. Currently, the decisions about Baltimore's transit are made by bureaucrats who may not be attuned or concerned with Baltimore needs. This must end. Having a BRTA will ensure that local transportation decisions are made by experts who both live in the Baltimore region and understand its needs. 3) Expanding Baltimore's bus connections

What should Maryland schools do differently during the next pandemic?

Maryland schools should do everything they can to safely stay open during the next pandemic because public education is vital not just for our kids but for our communities. That means prioritizing ventilation in physical infrastructure, making outdoor school preparation plans so they are ready to go, and preparing summer school contingencies to make up for any learning loss. Implementing the Blueprint to ensure we have adequate funding for our schools is critical as is ensuring Broadband access. Safe schools also means not just safe from COVID but safe from crime and shootings. I will put well-trained school resource officers in schools. These SRO's must be trained to resolve most problems in schools so that we are not referring kids to the criminal justice system for simple behavior problems.

What are your plans for the state’s property taxes?

We have a budget surplus and I will not raise taxes.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

We need to recognize that crime disproportionately impacts community of color, particularly in Baltimore. While there are certainly a handful of bad police officers, the best way to keep crime down and justice up is to ensure that we have adequate training for our police officers, a diverse police force, and de-escalation training. When I was State's Attorney in Montgomery County, we had 13 murders per year and put every police shooting in front of a grand jury. There is no reason that can't be a reality for Baltimore and every other part of the state.

What would you do to make sure Maryland’s voting system is secure and accurate?

The best way to secure Maryland's voting system and ensure accuracy is to fund local election offices and train on the best cybersecurity practices to prevent hacking. We also must pay and train poll workers so that we have a professional, high quality election process. We will also seek out the best tools to combat foreign interference in our elections. My administration will also help local election officials conduct risk-limiting audits of our elections to ensure safety and security.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I supported Senator Kramer and Delegate Fraser-Hidalgo's Climate Crisis and Environmental Justice Act that would require Greenhouse Gas emissions to be net negative by 2040. Additionally, Maryland must transition to a 100% electrified economy in the next twenty years, and I will appoint a climate czar to ensure we are meeting those goals. Our administration will help us begin that transition. We will convert the State of Maryland's entire fleet of light duty vehicles from fuel-powered to electric within five years and will initiate construction on four Gigawatts of offshore wind generation by 2026. We will work closely with the private sector toward the development of a state-of-the-art plant that would convert poultry waste into renewable energy. We will provide state technical and funding support for cities and towns to establish clean energy "microgrids" that will provide renewable energy and make smaller communities more economically viable.

What are Gov. Larry Hogan’s best and worst policies?

I applaud Governor Hogan's recent efforts to address crime in Baltimore, but it is too little too late when you let crime get to a place where there are almost 400 murders per year and people are too afraid to go out for lunch because they're afraid of getting car-jacked. My biggest criticism of Governor Hogan is that he has not addressed the needs of Baltimore, from waiting too long to address crime to taking a sledgehammer to the city when he killed the Red Line to failing to ensure opportunities for all the people of Baltimore when it comes to everything from education and jobs to criminal justice and health.