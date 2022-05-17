2022 Voter Guide: Robin Ficker, candidate for Maryland Governor

What is the most pressing issue in Maryland and what are your plans to address it?

To give every Marylander a fiscal stimulus every day by cutting the state sales tax 2 cents or $780 per year per household. No state has ever cut its state sales tax. Delaware, with which we share an 85 mile border, has no sales tax. This cut will send a nation-wide message that Maryland is business friendly. Will form Jobs Strikeforce to visit large companies all of which have shunned Maryland while our Maryland Department of Commerce was sleeping. In the last few years Amazon, Apple, Facebook/Meta, Global Foundries, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nucor Steel, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Tesla and Texas Instruments have built multi-BILLION dollar projects in other states, not Maryland. We'll reverse Maryland's passivity and failure to attract major employers.

What should the state do to reduce violent crime in and around Baltimore?

Attract a multi-BILLION dollar semiconductor plant where people can go and earn $30-#60/hour making semiconductor instead of playing with guns and fentanyl in their neighborhoods.

What are your top three priorities for transportation in Maryland, and how would you fund them?

1. Improving 695, 495, and I-270 2. Quickly building an additional Bay Bridge crossing. 3. Demanding that the trains and busses run on time. Funding: by attracting large businesses with well-paying jobs.

What should Maryland schools do differently during the next pandemic?

Stay open. It is inexcusable that Maryland ranked last of all the states in percentage of student participating in actual physical, non-virtual learning. Give parents a big say in whether students are safe, what they are taught, and whether they should be the victim of any mandates.

What are your plans for the state’s property taxes?

Not increase them. Of my 25 ballot questions, about 16 sought to limit property taxes. In 2008, we were successful in passing a requirement that a 9-member-council unanimous vote was needed to increase property tax revenues more than the rate of inflation. Every elected office holder in Montgomery County (all Democrats) opposed this question but it was passed by the voters. It stopped property tax increases for almost a decade. Peter Sepp, President of the National Taxpayers Union said, "Your victory is a national record to pass a taxpayer protection measure at the local level against such difficult odds."

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

As a defense attorney who completed over 40,000 cases, my job has been that people are treated fairly by the police. I would expect that the police would treat folks as they would treat their own brother or sister.

What would you do to make sure Maryland’s voting system is secure and accurate?

Absentee ballots should be sent out promptly when people request them and that voters should present an ID at the polls, just as they do at the bank or MVA.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I want the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant to be immediately expanded so that its clean electricity can serve 2 million rather than 1 million homes. Also, we should stop selling Calvert Cliffs electricity at special rates to Delaware.

What are Gov. Larry Hogan’s best and worst policies?

Best: Trying to discourage tax increases. Worst: shutting down our state and trying to dictate to voters his choice of his successor. Note: I am the only major candidate who has someone from Baltimore County on my ticket: LeRoy Yegge, a lifetime resident of Dundalk. LeRoy used to manage Dempsey's at Camden Yards. Now, when you come to Annapolis, and want to talk to someone from Baltimore County, you won't be told to look in the mirror, you can talk to LeRoy.