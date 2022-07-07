2022 Voter Guide: Diane M. Alvarez, candidate for Harford County Board of Education District F

Why are you running for office?

To make a positive difference in our education system in support of our future of our children.

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

Should the county school board further alter school boundaries? What criteria should be considered in such redistricting?

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Teach humanity

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

parents are informed of any incident no matter how small