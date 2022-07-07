2022 Voter Guide: Diane M. Alvarez, candidate for Harford County Board of Education District F

Harford County Board of Education
District F
Diane M. Alvarez
Non-Partisan
57
Havre de Grace, Harford County
Retired Engineer
BSEE from Widener University and MA in Human Services from Liberty University
Army Science Board as a Government Advisor to the Secretary of the Army
Why are you running for office?
To make a positive difference in our education system in support of our future of our children.
What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?
How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?
Should the county school board further alter school boundaries? What criteria should be considered in such redistricting?
What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?
Teach humanity
What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?
parents are informed of any incident no matter how small
Baltimore Sun Media's voter guide allows candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words. Any questions or feedback can be sent to elections@baltsun.com, or read more about the questionnaire process here.