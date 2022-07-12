2022 Voter Guide: Dawn Pulliam, candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 7

Why are you running for office?

I am running to restore our conservative values and bring back effective and efficient government. I have seen the decline of the county governance and operations across the board. Inflation, taxes and spending have increased dramatically, our communities are not safer, we see an increase in opioid and mental health deaths, our small businesses hanging on by a thin thread, and citizens and private sector are finding it difficult to work with the County and State. The result is many are looking to move their families and/or operations to another state and parents are literally pulling their children out of public schools for private or home schooling. I will use my 27 years at the UMD School of Public Policy and current Defense Industry experience working across the private and military sectors to identify and reduce wasteful spending and provide outcome-based solutions for our county.

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Inflation, Taxes and Spending, and Crime. As Ronald Reagan once said, the problem is that people keep looking at government for the answer and government is the problem.” On day one, I would treat the tax-payer dollars as if they were my own. Based on my professional experience working with federal acquisition reform and driving government efficiency, I would drive to: • Live within the budget without creating unnecessary programs; • Identify and cut waste, fraud and abuse in County government spending; • Cut and capping personal income tax; • Fight to cut property, income taxes and other fees; • Cut fees and providing tax incentives for small and locally owned businesses; • Look for opportunities to form public-private partnerships to overcome our government efficiency and investment challenges

Will you invest in projects to unclog the county's crowded roads?

Absolutely, this demonstrates a lack of leadership. In my professional experience, you always design to sustain. Government must ensure that infrastructure matches growth and growth is limited to what the infrastructure can support. First step is to make sure that we use the money already designated for infrastructure (and received from the federal covid funding) to address the years of neglect. Longer term, create public-private partnerships that properly balance infrastructure investments with strategic growth objectives. The current model of ignoring the problem until it becomes critical is inefficient and VERY costly for the taxpayer.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

From a pure economic standpoint, it is critical to recognize that it is advantageous for our County and the tax paying citizens to work together to help our locally and family-owned business become fully operation because they (unlike the big box stores) are the ones who pay a significant amount of the county taxes and can help stimulate our economy. 1. Let businesses do what they do best - - run their business without government interference. They were doing just fine before our small businesses were deemed non-essential while Amazon, Walmart, Lowes, and Target were the pure financial beneficiaries of the pandemic ; 2. Cut fees and provide tax incentives for our small and locally owned businesses; 3. Never vote to deem small and locally owned businesses non-essential. The businesses are essential to everyone involved in the business.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

The current county model of reducing opioid deaths by funding crack-pipes and needles is FAILING. It may reduce deaths while simultaneously increasing the usage of opioids. It’s personal, I created UMD Crime Center that focused on drugs, gangs, human and gun trafficking. You quickly realize the answers rely with the front-line leaders and that mental health is likely the root cause. Also, studies show that reducing sentencing for drug dealers increases the availability of opioids. The County Government with stakeholders should: 1. Create a charter that focuses on identifying the problem, laying out the desired outcomes, and executing and sustaining the effort; 2. Work with other agencies (public safety, mental health, health department, etc.) to educate the community on the best ways to identify, address, and prevent; 3. Advocate for increased sentencing of repeat offenders; 4. Strengthen and expand the Crisis Intervention Program

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The role of the County Council does not have to be limited to just approving the Board of Education budget. Improving education requires an “All Hands On Deck” approach. I observed the decline in my 20+ years working in higher education that students are NOT prepared to transition to the next stage of life (university or a trade). Graduates cannot read, write, or perform basic arithmetic at the appropriate level and are lacking necessary critical thinking skills. Instead the school has emphasized and resources social justice and indoctrination, also referred to as CRT. My approach includes getting back to the basics by funding the creation of an alliance consisting of the Board of Education, County Council, industry experts, and most importantly parents that will: 1. Identify areas where our system is failing; 2. Propose structural changes our children deserve; 3. Propose an annual public-school budget audit to verify money is actually spent in the right areas; 4. Propose the County Council exercise its legislative authority to stop funding division in our schools

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

First, I have not seen any data that suggests there is systemic racism within government services. My understanding is AACO Government Services has a very diverse workforce. Every government service must be delivered equally without any preference to income, wealth, age, gender, or race. The system is broken if that is not the case. The County Council must use its power-of-the-purse role to stop funding any form of discrimination or favoritism. This does not include, as accused of at a recent County Council meeting, forbidding the teaching our country’s history which includes past discrimination. I will propose and setup a working group with County leaders, the County Council, business leaders, and community leaders to assess the equitable application of government services, propose workable solutions to address the areas of concern, and determine measures and metrics to evaluate our progress toward removing any and all systemic racism in government services.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Public safety and protecting our natural rights are core responsibilities of the County government. The UMD Crime Center referenced in the question above and re-instating 287G are important to improving public safety. In addition, the County Executive and County Council must provide the leadership and support required to maintain and attract the finest police officers. In order to maintain and attract officers the county must: 1. Work closely with the County Executive to create a culture that recognizes the hard work performed and the split-second decisions police officers must make; 2. Quickly hold rogue police officers accountable. Good cops do not want to work with bad or corrupt cops; 3. Maintain a holistic benefit package that is as good as or better than surrounding jurisdictions; 4. Expand public outreach events where we build long-standing relationships between officers and the committee members they protect.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Climate change like a clean environment is very important to Southern Anne Arundel County. Our economy, family tradition, and quality of life depends on a clean environment and stable climate. Any effort to address these important issues must include input and solutions from all stakeholders to include: Government, business owners, scientists, and communities. The best solutions to our hardest problems are the ones that have input and buy-in from all impacted parties.