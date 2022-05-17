2022 Voter Guide: Marilyn J. Mosby, candidate for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue Baltimore faces regarding crime and criminal justice?

Homicides and gun violence continue to plague the city, and every murder is a tragedy. My office has a conviction rate for homicides above 80% and for violent crime above 90%, rates in line with my two predecessors. Yet, I understand that statistics alone don't tell the complete story. Until every family in every community feels like they are living on a block that is safe for their families, there is still much work to do. COVID-19 has been a time of upheaval globally, nationally, and locally. It has affected crime and closed the courts, but I'm confident that we shall overcome and our best days as a city lie ahead.

Would you continue the current policy not to prosecute low-level, nonviolent offenses such as drug possession, open container and prostitution? Why or why not?

Yes. We started the policy because we needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails. This was a policy grounded in public health, and under the advice of JHH medical professionals. It is an ethos even embraced by the Governor when he twice released prisoners to stop the spread of the disease. After one year, data showed that not prosecuting these offenses posed no public safety threat, it was counterproductive to focus limited law enforcement resources on minor crime coming out of a global pandemic with major case backlogs, and the enforcement of these minor offenses posed major racial disparities. And while we are committed to realigning our resources to ensure we're focusing on violent crime, we'll continue to ensure that any shift in policy or prosecutorial priorities is not misconstrued or misunderstood by citizens, the BPD or those seeking to commit crimes of any kind.

How will your office help reduce gun violence?

We take gun violence very seriously. Under my administration, we created the Gun Violence Enforcement Division, to focus on the proliferation of illegal guns that plague our communities as well as violent repeat gun offenders. Our office has a conviction rate above 90% for gun cases. We just recently supported legislation to ban ghost guns. This should help tackle the blight of gun violence. We also have a number of interagency efforts with the mayor's office and BPD that will yield results in the coming months.

How would you address racial inequities in the criminal justice system?

We have made great strides in tackling racial inequities in my time in office. We've mandated a number of ASA trainings focused on ensuring racial justice within prosecutorial discretion. We have stopped prosecuting minor offenses, including the non-prosecution of marijuana. We opened a unit dedicated to releasing those serving lengthy sentences. Our conviction integrity unit has overseen 12 exonerations, all black males. We have reduced the number of people entering the system by around 10,000 people, or 40%. And the prison population has dropped dramatically. We just released a report on racial disparities in the criminal justice system. But we know that more must be done. We need to look at other areas such as immigration, probation, and juvenile justice, to determine which reforms are appropriate.

How would you use your role to bring down violent crime in Baltimore? How is this different from what's already happening and what's been tried before? Why will your idea be successful?

I've always recognized the need to collaborate and support both the Mayor and the Police Commissioner in the implementation of their crime plan. As State's Attorney, my role has been to ensure accountability in the courtroom, which is why we've maintained on average a 90% conviction rate for violent offenses, 88% conviction rate for mandatory minimum eligible cases, and a 92% conviction rate for violent repeat offenders. My decision to stop prosecuting minor offenses freed up resources and enabled us to focus more on violent crime. The greatest challenge for us has been the pandemic. Courts were closed for almost two years, meaning that there is a huge backlog of cases that still have to be adjudicated. My hope is that by moving past Covid-19, and clearing the backlog of cases in the courtroom, we'll have an impact on violent crime in the city.

Resignations have left prosecutors with crushing caseloads. What would you do to stabilize the office, retain staff and attract talent?

Following COVID, the State's Attorney's office has suffered from the "Great Resignation," much like a number of other agencies, corporations, and government entities across the nation. As the NYT wrote recently, "New burdens, low pay and pandemic malaise prompted the resignations of a fifth of the legal work force in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn." We face the same challenges here in the city. While I believe that with time, these challenges will improve and stabilize, I've also put in place a number of incentives to retain and attract talent. We've modified our in-person work schedule to allow working from home 2-days a week; we've provided all staff with laptops to accommodate their work schedules; we've advocated for and coordinated with the BCHR to ensure an agency-wide parity assessment; and finally we've created a recruitment and retention workgroup that targets law schools and public interest fairs.

What can the state's attorney do to overcome the reluctance of many witnesses in Baltimore to cooperate with police and prosecutors and testify in court?

The reality is that a number of the cases dismissed is due to a lack of cooperation by a victim and/or witness of crime. For many cases, no witness means no case and this is a deep-seated problem in Baltimore. We are the home of witness intimidation, where the "stop snitching" mentality began, which is why my office has launched various initiatives over the years ñ a confidential tip line, an ad campaign to encourage witnesses to come forward, and even increased the funding to better serve and relocate victims and witnesses of crime. In the past seven years, our Victim Witness Services unit has served 52,972 and witnesses of crime victims, offered 7745 grief counseling sessions, relocated 1048 families, and secured $8.9 million in grant funding. Clearly, witness intimidation is an insidious problem with no easy fixes; however, we're currently working on forming an interagency workgroup on witness intimidation.

Describe your position on the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana? If state voters approve it, what are the legal issues that need to be addressed to maintain public safety?

I have long supported marijuana legalization. I was among the first prosecutors to stop prosecuting marijuana in the city of Baltimore. I have not only testified in support of legalization in Annapolis, but I've also testified in Congress in support of federal legalization. My message has always been simple. Marijuana prohibition is racist. Thus, as we legalize marijuana, we must focus on repairing the harms of prohibition, expunging record and supporting black people entering this new and lucrative market.

How will your office hold the police accountable?

We have an outstanding Police Integrity Unit that has successfully convicted more than 30 police officers that violated the rights of citizens in Baltimore City. We are one of only two State's Attorney's offices in the State that has published our list of problematic officers who cannot be trusted to testify in court. My office has been at the forefront of police reform, since the day Freddie Gray was killed till the moment the state legislature passed important reform laws, and we will continue along this path to build more trust in the criminal justice system. I value the BPD as an important partner in the mission to make our city better and safer. Most of our officers are amazing public servants. I support Commissioner Michael Harrison and believe he is doing all that he can to bring needed reform to the department.