2022 Voter Guide: Roya M. Hanna, candidate for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue Baltimore faces regarding crime and criminal justice?

The most pressing issue is gun crime and holding violent repeat offenders accountable. We need to build community trust in the system by implementing community prosecution programs that will work with the community to address issues of everyday concern. We must make sure that law enforcement operates with integrity. We must address issues of juvenile crime and address truancy. We must help those offenders who are involved in the system because they need help with substance abuse or mental health concerns. We must make sure that returning citizens have the resources they need to succeed and never become involved in the system again. We must make sure that our small business communities concerns are addressed so that Baltimore can thrive economically. In short, we must find ways to use the justice system to address both the urgent crisis of violent crime and the root causes of crime.

Would you continue the current policy not to prosecute low-level, nonviolent offenses such as drug possession, open container and prostitution? Why or why not?

I would not continue the current policy. Quality of life crimes affect the everyday lives of our community members and create a sense of lawlessness. By not making arrests for low level crimes, more serious crimes go undetected until it is too late. Citizens are frustrated by the policy and the inability for law enforcement to do anything about it. We have also seen a spike in overdose deaths since the policy was implemented. Substance abusers are not being offered drug treatment services. For low level offenders with minor records, I would utilize diversion programs such as community service to hold those people accountable without having them suffer the life altering consequences of a conviction.

How will your office help reduce gun violence?

I will reduce gun violence by holding offenders accountable. Gun crimes will mean jail time. I will work with our federal partners to make sure that gun offenders are prosecuted in the jurisdiction that is most appropriate to send a clear message that gun crime will not be tolerated in Baltimore city.

How would you address racial inequities in the criminal justice system?

Racial inequities are present throughout the criminal justice system both on the law enforcement side and the prosecution and judicial branches. I will work to establish guidelines for bail recommendations and plea offers to make sure that all cases are treated equally regardless of race or ethnic background based on the severity of the crime. Racial inequities do not just affect defendants or suspects but also effect how victims of crime are treated. I would work to implement a tracking system to make sure that victims of crime receive the same justice regardless of background.

How would you use your role to bring down violent crime in Baltimore? How is this different from what's already happening and what's been tried before? Why will your idea be successful?

Violent crimes can be reduced in a variety of ways. Most importantly, we have to hold violent repeat offenders accountable. We must build stronger cases. I will expand the initial review unit so that prosecutors review cases not just for legal sufficiency, but to improve the case while evidence is still available to be collected. Currently, prosecutors only make sure that the allegations are present and do not ensure that the case is provable until it gets closer to the trial date. Often at this point evidence has been lost or witness cannot be located. Stronger cases will ensure the certainty of conviction for violent offenders and will also make sure that cases that cannot be proved are not charged. This will make sure that defendants are not needlessly held on cases that will later be dismissed and this will help to rebuild community trust in the system.

Resignations have left prosecutors with crushing caseloads. What would you do to stabilize the office, retain staff and attract talent?

Prosecutors will return under new leadership. I have talked to many prosecutors who have left the office who have expressed a desire to return if the Office was better managed. In the early days of the current administration, I left after 12 years of service to the citizens of Baltimore. I did so because it was clear that the administration cared more about politics than about the cases and the work of the prosecutors. Prioritizing the work and making sure that prosecutors have the resources they need to do their jobs will help retain prosecutors. We don't just need to attract talent we have to develop it. We must invest in the training of prosecutors through mentor programs and supportive supervision so that they have the skills to serve the community.

What can the state's attorney do to overcome the reluctance of many witnesses in Baltimore to cooperate with police and prosecutors and testify in court?

Part of reason behind my initial review unit is to ensure prosecutors have early contact with victims and witnesses. Experience has taught me that early and frequent contact helps to lessen victims concerns about testifying. Victims and witnesses are reluctant to testify if they do not believe that the defendant will be convicted, building stronger cases will help with that fear. Witness intimidation will not be tolerated under my administration. All too often intimidators get a slap on the wrist and probation. I tried and convicted an intimidator who initially received 45 years for witness intimidation. Convictions and sentences such as those need to be publicized to deter further acts of witness intimidation. We need to strengthen our victim relocation system so that victims do not have to return to the same neighborhood and can feel safer.

Describe your position on the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana? If state voters approve it, what are the legal issues that need to be addressed to maintain public safety?

I believe that marijuana should be legalized and regulated. Marijuana should be treated like alcohol, which means that a person is not allowed to smoke it in public, minors are not allowed to consume it and a person is not allowed to operate vehicles while using the substance or after consumption. Unfortunately, this is one of those areas where the science has not caught up to social acceptance. Unlike alcohol where the police can administer a breathalyzer, there is no rapid objective test to determine if people are under the influence of marijuana. The police and prosecutors need better training on the recognition and presentation of driving under the influence cases. Often the smell of marijuana in a vehicle leads to the discovery of other illicit drugs and guns. If marijuana is legalized, there may be issues establishing probable cause to search vehicles and recover weapons.

How will your office hold the police accountable?

I am the only candidate who has personally tried and convicted a retired police officer for shooting an unarmed person. I have been involved in the prosecution of a police officer for murder. Right is right and wrong is wrong no matter what a person's background or employment. I will establish a government corruption unit which will prosecute not only police officers, but all government employees who violate the public's trust. I will work closely with the state prosecutor and attorney general on these cases to ensure that there is no conflict of interest or even the appearance of conflict of interest.