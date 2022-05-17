2022 Voter Guide: Ivan Bates, candidate for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue Baltimore faces regarding crime and criminal justice?

The most pressing issue is a lack of accountability for violent repeat offenders. 2021 marked the seventh straight year that Baltimore exceeded 300 murders. With 2022 already seeing a 13% increase in homicides when compared to the same time period last year, we are once again likely to end the year with more than 300 killings. We know the majority of homicides involve illegal guns, and we also know that without certainty of consequences, the criminal element will continue to feel emboldened. And yet, under the current administration, from 2015 to 2019, prosecutors failed to gain convictions in 44.9% of cases involving illegal gun possession (JHU Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy).

Would you continue the current policy not to prosecute low-level, nonviolent offenses such as drug possession, open container and prostitution? Why or why not?

I would discontinue the current policy because I do not believe in a one-size fits all criminal justice approach, or any policy that subscribes to such mindset. I am a firm believer in accountability, though what that looks like depends on the circumstances in each case. While violent offenders will be fully prosecuted, accountability for non-violent offenders could take many forms, including community service and opportunities to work towards clearing one's record when appropriate. As State's Attorney, I will make it my mission to ensure prosecutors are well trained and empowered with discretion, so they can properly assess the facts of each case, and craft solutions that prioritize public safety, but also ensure fairness for all: offenders and the community, alike.

How will your office help reduce gun violence?

Prosecutors can play a key role in reducing gun violence by ensuring successful prosecutions that lead to convictions and certainty of consequences for offenders. However, according to the JHU Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy, a review of available data (2015-2019) indicates that under the current administration, prosecutors failed to gain convictions and any consequences, in 44.9% of cases involving illegal gun possession, dismissing or opting not to prosecute 33.7% of those cases. All the while, more than 2300 lives have been lost to gun violence under this administration. As State's Attorney, I will prioritize data-driven focused prosecution of violent repeat offenders and illegal gun possessors, users, and traffickers. Reducing gun violence will be my administration's top priority. I will rebuild and strengthen partnerships with law enforcement and our federal counterparts, protect victims and witnesses, and bring strong cases to trial, ensuring that gun offenders face consequences.

How would you address racial inequities in the criminal justice system?

My administration will be vigilant to combat unconstitutional arrests and law enforcement misconduct by implementing reporting mandates and ensuring integrity in prosecution. I will (1) work to diversify the workforce by recruiting and hiring prosecutors and staff familiar with the communities we serve; (2) require that prosecutors and staff attend implicit bias training annually; (3) work to nurture and strengthen relationships with community groups and individuals affected by crime and prosecution; and (4) prioritize open dialogue to foster understanding and reinforce that race-based policing and prosecution will not be tolerated.

How would you use your role to bring down violent crime in Baltimore? How is this different from what's already happening and what's been tried before? Why will your idea be successful?

As discussed in greater detail in my plan for a safer Baltimore (https://www.batesforbaltimore.com/ivansplan), I will (1) restructure the office and redirect resources to recruiting, retaining, and training prosecutors; (2) implement vertical prosecution; (3) create a specialized unit that will only handle violent gun crimes and illegal gun possessions; (4) spearhead efforts to implement a homicide review program, like Milwaukee and Oakland, where prosecutors, law enforcement, and community partners collaborate on strategies to combat violent crime; and (5) hold lawbreakers accountable through swift prosecution and certainty of consequences. I will succeed because of my discipline and work-ethic, skills I developed in the US Army; my professional experience, which spans more than 25 years of trial work in state and federal courts, and includes building and managing a successful law practice; and my commitment to serve the citizens of Baltimore as State's Attorney, the only office I have ever pursued.

Resignations have left prosecutors with crushing caseloads. What would you do to stabilize the office, retain staff and attract talent?

Stabilizing the office requires immediate action to fill vacancies and put support systems in place to ensure successful prosecutions. As the managing partner of a successful law firm I built from the ground up, I know how to implement solutions and manage resources. I have been blessed with a long and successful legal career, and have developed long-standing professional relationships, including with many former prosecutors, retired judges, and retiring judges, a number of whom have indicated their desire to work with me. In addition, I would implement hiring practices that will include recruiting from local law schools; and create intern and law clerk programs geared toward local law students, and devised to lead to full-time employment. Retaining staff and attracting talent requires restoring integrity in the State's Attorney's Office, and I will do so through experienced and transparent leadership, and my commitment to the community.

What can the state's attorney do to overcome the reluctance of many witnesses in Baltimore to cooperate with police and prosecutors and testify in court?

Witnesses must have confidence that cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors will not endanger them. As State's Attorney, I will (1) increase information sharing and collaboration with law enforcement; (2) properly allocate and manage grant funds to increase staffing to victim and witness programs; (3) create prosecutor position(s) specifically designated to work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute allegations of intimidation and retaliation; (4) utilize the Grand Jury process more effectively to strengthen cases; (5) increase use of protective orders to safeguard the identity and statements of victims before trial; and (6) work with legislative partners to align state statutes with federal protection standards offered under the Jencks Act, which governs the timing of disclosure of witness statements in federal criminal trials. By ensuring certainty of consequences and restoring integrity to the State's Attorney's Office, I will regain the community's trust and demonstrate my administration's commitment to their safety.

Describe your position on the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana? If state voters approve it, what are the legal issues that need to be addressed to maintain public safety?

As State's Attorney, my job is to follow the law and that is what I intend to do. While I don't believe prosecuting individuals for a small amount of marijuana for recreational use is a good use of resources, recent years have brought confusion as a result of misinformation. The Court of Special Appeals recently admonished defense attorneys for failing to distinguish between decriminalization and legalization (Chalon Joshua Johnson v. State of Maryland, No. 572, September Term 2021), yet, it is easy to understand the confusion given the current State's Attorney's public announcements that marijuana would no longer be prosecuted regardless of amount. Even if voters approve the proposed legislation, the opportunity for confusion remains, what with the multiple variations of whom can possess, and the amount one can possess legally. As State's Attorney, I will work to ensure the public is educated and understands the variance in the law.

How will your office hold the police accountable?

Accountability begins with creating and fostering a culture of integrity and instilling a sense of duty. From my days as a prosecutor to my time as a defense attorney, I have worked to hold individuals accountable, while others looked away. In recent years, I fought to expose the criminal activity of the Gun Trace Task Force ("GTTF"), even after Baltimore prosecutors ignored my concerns. Having represented more than thirty individuals victimized by criminal cops, I was undeterred, and following their federal indictments, I testified before the GTTF Commission, to bring attention to the system's failures and to call for reform. Under my leadership, prosecutors will receive ongoing training and will be mandated to report all suspected police misconduct, regardless of allegations of criminality. My prosecutors will not turn a blind eye, but will instead serve as gatekeepers to ensure Constitutional rights are not violated and criminal acts are not ignored.