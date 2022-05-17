2022 Voter Guide: Karen Yosafat Beleck, candidate for Baltimore City Board of Education

What's the most pressing issue the city's school system faces and how would you address it?

I truly believe that the families feel disenfranchised and without family support, students don't have the same ability to succeed. I want to empower the parents, grandparents, and caregivers, to speak up for their students, to advocate for them, to work with the schools. And it's important to me to also involve the City businesses as learning partners by encouraging internships and training opportunities, so that students can graduate with the real life skills to go into the workforce immediately, if that is their path.

What efforts do the city schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

I firmly believe that the schools need to be teaching the basics from the beginning, and also offering electives and clubs and additional classes that may be out of financial reach for many families, but can be offered through the schools. The more exposure to the Arts, Music, Movement, STEM challenges, foreign languages, etc. we can offer, the more we are opening the minds of our students. The real disparity comes from lack of family involvement, lack of funding to experience the cultural bounty available to "others", and from lack of the opportunities that other school districts are offering.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

I'm sure everyone is fed up with violence as a means to "get what you want". I'd like to bring in programs teaching students how to use debate and talking as a way to diffuse arguments. These are techniques that need to be taught, and it is up to the schools to offer conflict management as a core subject, from elementary school and on. In addition, if we find the right way to engage our students with the desire to BE in school, because they have developed a love for learning, we will see less violence as that will inhibit those who wish to learn, and they also will not tolerate the disturbances.

Schools are still dealing with the consequences of lost learning and socialization from online-only education. How would you advocate closing the gap?

By offering more electives, more after school activities, more guided "homework" help sessions outside of classroom time, we will encourage students to want to catch up. In addition, we can't expect students to be where they "should" be, just because of a grade number. Each student must be assessed to see where they are holding, and what they need INDIVIDUALLY to get back on track. A big part of my campaign is "Teach each student according to the way THEY learn".

In hindsight, was closing in-person school and moving online the right thing to do in the early months of the pandemic?

In HINDSIGHT, you can only look back to see what has happened. The "shoulda', woulda', coulda' " isn't going to get us anywhere. We didn't know what we didn't know. Instead, we need to be asking what we can do to make up for the losses. Many private schools made sure their students went to school. The public schools had the resources and ability to do the same. Fear is not a good way to make decisions, and I believe the decisions made were made from a fear-based mind-set.

Many of Baltimore's students deal with challenges that affect their behavior in the classroom; how should schools handle disruptive behavior?

First and foremost, each student needs to have their own individualized education plan. And each student needs a teacher mentor, which, in the younger grades should NOT be their homeroom teacher, and in the older grades should be one of the teachers who interact with that student. Discipline issues go down when students know that someone specific is there for them. We really need to engage and empower the families to be a part of the solution. School is not a babysitting arena. School is always, first and foremost, a partnership. The partnership is with the adults in each student's life, and the community itself, which includes businesses and organizations. Those students who simply do not want to be a part of the solution must have alternatives to disrupting the classrooms, or prison. I have many ideas for that.

In a recent survey, city schools asked parents for their thoughts regarding year-round school. What is your perspective?

I think we have many parents who would rely on year-round school to cover the summer child care issue and I do not think this is a bad thing. If year round "school" can include camp type activities, and the year could be based around learning units, then nobody loses. And our students would receive activities such as swim lessons, arts and crafts, music, dance, band, wood working, and any other activities that there might not be resources for in the individual homes, but we have the resources for in the educational system. Again, I have a lot of ideas for this.

What grade would you give Sonja Santelises on her job performance?

I am not a fan of one of the highest paid CEO's of Education in the country leading one of the poorest ranking school systems in the country. I have not had the opportunity to speak with Ms. Santelises to ask the questions many parents would like the answers to. I feel a lot has been done, over a long period of time, to make a lot of "sound bytes" but I'm not seeing change and new results. I think this is why so many people voted to have new elected positions on the Board of Education. People want change.

How should the system bring up its test scores?

Teachers need to have the skills to really teach the basics. I am not a fan of standardized tests. They take up a lot of time, and many students do poorly on filling in little circles. I am a much bigger fan of students being successful on a day to day basis. Get back to the real curriculum, and stop teaching "test only" material. It's better to teach students how to learn, than to have them memorize information for the sake of a school's test scores. I'd rather know how to find information long term than to have to memorize information for a test that has no practical meaning to me.