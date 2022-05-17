2022 Voter Guide: David Ellin, candidate for Carroll County State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue facing the State's Attorney's office and how would you address it?

I can't pinpoint just one issue. The opioid crisis continues to fester in this county. Too many parents are burying their children. The crimes associated with addiction are rising. We need to develop more programs for youth that allow them to reach their full potential by developing positive behaviors. We need to help Veterans in our community that are struggling with addiction, PTSD, and homelessness.

What tools or resources does the State's Attorney's office need to keep the county safer?

The State's Attorney's office needs good prosecutors and the means to train them. Training isn't static. We need to provide training to prosecutors and staff as often as needed.

Should enforcing certain laws be prioritized over others, and if so, which?

All laws should be enforced equally. The citizens of Carroll County need to know that the State's Attorney's office will not allow lawlessness to reign in Carroll County.

What is your opinion of the police reform legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021?

I do not believe any of the police reform legislation passed in 2021 was necessary in Carroll County.

What should the relationship between Carroll County sheriff's and State's Attorney's offices look like?

It should be a cooperative relationship. The State's Attorney needs to collaborate with law enforcement, judges, victims and witnesses. The Sheriff depends on the State's Attorney to advise his office about legal issues in criminal cases to ensure his deputies are well-versed in making legal arrests.