2022 Voter Guide: Sean Shaffer, candidate for Carroll Commissioner District 1

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Pandemic aside there is no single issue. Carroll County lacks infrastructure for technology advancements and the proper knowledge to use such technology. As a rural area we are not given interest by corporations for employment or redress issues by government policies.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Increase vaccinations rates, prevent exposure to current and new variants, stop rumor-mongering and false disclosures.

How will you tackle the issue of producing solar energy while preserving quality farmland in the county?

Allow farms to generate renewable energy and receive rebates for power supplied to the grid. Mandate renewable energy for new home construction. Expand infrastructure for electric cars and other electric vehicles.

What would you do to address broadband access in the most rural parts of the county?

County-wide network access is mandatory these days. I want to establish a county-wide fiber network that providers can deliver service on.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

We need a greater focus on the medical treatment of addictions and holding pharmaceuticals responsible for the increasingly addictive pain-killers.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

We need to cut back on the over-administrating of our schools and return focus to quality in curriculum and scholastic fields. Students need to have the real-world skills upon graduation and not be burden with years of debt for college education that does not guarantee jobs.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Be sure that access exists for all citizens regardless of any label used now or in the future. Remove policies that record such labels for no purpose and not maintain databases of demographic information that is collected for only the purpose of statistics and does not improve access or quality of services.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

Reduce military equipment purchased or granted to local law enforcement. Return to using uniforms and not military-style fatigues. Train in non-lethal procedures and methods. Remove administrators and bring more officers back to the streets to interact with the public and regain trust.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Nothing, geographic regions that are affect by climate is too large for a small county to act. These policies must be made at a state or national level. Ongoing actions and policies burden local government and citizens with taxes and mandates that will not effectively reverse or reduce climate change.