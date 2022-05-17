2022 Voter Guide: Dave Reese, Sr., candidate for Carroll Commissioner District 2

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

We must make sure that our Public Safety is at it's top level. Safety is our #1 priority. Carroll has been fortunate to be a safe County. I will work very hard to continue to provide the resources our law enforcement personnel need to be effective and stay successful. Our EMS/Fire Personnel provides all of our needs when we have medical emergencies. We must continue to build staffing to continue high quality service to our citizens. We must be competitive with other organizations/Counties to recruit and retain quality personnel within our Public Safety. I will also work very hard to provide the resources they need to be effective and stay successful. It scares me to think when anyone calls upon these services that we do not get an adequate response and will work hard to achieve that adequate response time.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

The pandemic was a learning lesson for all of us. In the beginning of the pandemic, everything was unknown. Even the Federal offices had no knowledge or solutions. The County must continue to do the research to find solutions/prevention now that we have been educated about this pandemic. To no fault of our decision makers, which had little guidance in this pandemic, we need to now continue to be proactive instead of reactive in our decisions if we go through this again. Businesses need to have a voice on how we can emerge from this and be a part of decision making with such things as a task force to get all ideas on the table. I will work with all parties to help minimize impacts that we have seen through this pandemic

How will you tackle the issue of producing solar energy while preserving quality farmland in the county?

In 2021, the County adopted an amendment to the Zoning Code that expands our Community Solar Opportunities. The Zoning allows locating solar with agricultural use while protecting farmland in the County's Land Ag Preservation. The County has an Environmental Advisory Council that I intend to work together with to create ideas while following zoning requirements and preservation of our farmlands.

What would you do to address broadband access in the most rural parts of the county?

Earlier this year the County received a little over 390 thousand dollars in grant money to extend our rural broadband. This effort will expand access to nearly 90 residences and I intend to work with the States Rural Broadband Office to ensure that we continually seek more funds for future access. We need to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to have access to technology.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

I will continue to work closely with our Law Enforcement officials, our States Attorney and our Health Department to continue the fight against Opioids. We need to continue to educate the public about this epidemic. I will work with our officials in our Drug Court and the Early Intervention program. I will work with our law enforcement agencies and our to continue their training in recognizing the signs of drug use and the arresting of offenders to keep drugs off of our streets.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

As the County is responsible for providing funding to our School Board, I will work closely with all responsible parties to support the best ideas for our already reputable education system. I also support the many people that have ideas that can be brought to the board in helping to make the best decisions for all of our educators and students.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Carroll County is an equal Opportunity employer. Any jobs that any person is qualified for should be considered for hire no matter what race, religion, cultural background etc.. This also applies any person/contractor doing business with the County. If the company meets all requirements and is qualified, they also should be able to do business in/for the County. I will be an integral part in ensuring that all qualified people are considered.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

We must continue to work to recruit and retain quality personnel in our Police and EMS/Fire personnel. These are the men and women that keep our County safe. I will continue to support our efforts to maintain this endeavor.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Carroll County is on the right track to work toward our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, by continually seeking ways for renewable energy. Also, the way we are handling our waste. I will continue to work with all parties to continue to help our climate.