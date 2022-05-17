2022 Voter Guide: Michael R. Guerin, candidate for Carroll Commissioner District 4

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

The people of District 4 have made it clear to me what their greatest concerns include; residential and commercial growth/development, public safety, improving the fundamentals that make up a good school system, fiscal responsibility, and a solid, executable vision for where we want to take Carroll County in the next four years.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

COVID restrictions, shutdowns, and mandates took an enormous toll on the business community...and they are still being felt. Furthermore, businesses simply cannot hire the right employees because there is still an incentive for many to remain at home. The best guard against further economic hardships will be to keep our businesses and schools open while very quickly and efficiently allocating resources to manage the risks of those that are most vulnerable.

How will you tackle the issue of producing solar energy while preserving quality farmland in the county?

First and foremost - I will wholeheartedly support Carroll County's award-winning agricultural preservation program. It ranks #1 in Maryland and is our best tool for preserving farmland. I support solar energy as a supplement to existing energy resources. But I concerned about allowing agriculturally-zoned land for industrial purposes such as solar energy panels without more examination to ensure that we are not harming watersheds, disrupting neighborhoods, and negatively affecting residential property values. Let's be honest - you may support solar energy but you may not support a 20 acre solar project next to your home, across the street, or in your backyard. There are hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial business roofing in Carroll County so perhaps we focus there as a voluntary solution also.

What would you do to address broadband access in the most rural parts of the county?

This is a major concern of mine. I will make every effort to expand reliable and affordable broadband throughout the county and applaud the current county commissioners for their efforts to increase access. We need to connect all residents to the 21st Century...

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

Over 100,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2021 - this is unacceptable and the problem continues to get worse. Many of the deaths involved illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most overdose deaths. We have the best police and fire/EMS here in Carroll County. But what can they do when many of these drugs are crossing into our country through the southern border everyday. Yet he federal government is doing absolutely NOTHING to curb their entry. We need to educate young people to the dangers of these drugs that often times may be laced into other substances either on purpose or by accident. This is a national emergency and crisis that will only get worse without significant efforts at the local, state and national levels.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Carroll County government plays an enormous role in the Carroll County Public School System. I look forward to working closely with the Board of Education and administrators to focus on providing our students an educational curriculum that prepares them for life's challenges.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Any form of racism, bigotry, discrimination or prejudice cannot be tolerated. All residents should be treated with respect and dignity when interacting with any county government.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

I am a fervent supporter of our police and Fire/EMS and applaud the actions of the current commissioners to increase salaries and develop a county-wide Fire & EMS Department. These efforts will do much to improve public safety by creating better retention, preparedness, and stability. I will continue the proud Carroll County tradition of supporting our law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and all emergency support personnel.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

I'm not currently aware of how climate change has affected any parts of Carroll County.