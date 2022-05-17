2022 Voter Guide: Tom Gordon, candidate for Carroll Commissioner District 3

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county faces and how would you address it?

Public Safety, as we must ensure competitive pay, properly liability coverage, and retirement for our law enforcement and first responders. This will keep the people of Carroll County safe and not cause us to loose valuable people to other counties and make our county into a training ground for others. We also need to create a prosperous economic environment as the challenges of the economy and inflation continue to rise. This can be accomplished by utilizing the positive opportunities available to residents, and businesses by not burdening them more during these challenge times. We need a top down review of our county government for redundancies and areas which can be improved upon which will ultimately save the county and taxpayers money.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

One manner in assisting the county and businesses to emerge from Covid-19 is to work to create thriving opportunities without adding undue burden on the people and businesses of the county. The current economic issues and challenges both locally and nationally including significant inflation will affect the recovery and continued growth if not properly handled in a measured fashion. We must also look internally at the county and its finances and look for opportunities through economic innovation and policies that will strengthen our county during these times.

How will you tackle the issue of producing solar energy while preserving quality farmland in the county?

It is best to have a balance between preserving farmland and solar energy. Carroll County currently has 50% of the county's land mass in agricultural use. The county is ranked first in preserved acres in Maryland and the county ranks 2nd in the United States for the number of acres preserved through easement purchase. The county currently has over 77,000 acres in agriculture preservation and aims to preserve 100,000 acres of farmland permanently. It is a goal that also is positive for the counties #1 industry which is agriculture. The use of renewable energy can be accomplished with farmland still being utilized. This can be accomplished by the allowance of co-location. This is the use of a property for both farmland and solar energy. This allows for the area under the panels to continue to be used for agricultural purposes.

What would you do to address broadband access in the most rural parts of the county?

This is a nationwide challenge in spite of mapping improvements in the amount of gap areas. This is a real issue in our county with its rural nature. Residents with a driveway greater than 400' generally have to pay for the cost to bring service to the house.†The cost to take the service from the road to the house is typically borne by the homeowner. † To best use taxpayer money, we need to have a very detailed understanding of what projects are currently funded and underway, including when service will go online. We must identify where gaps genuinely exist, including provider passes. †We need to understand which providers are available, and work with those providers to find the best solution for the gap. We need matching state and federal monies to expand services with existing providers as a priority, focusing on where service is not available.

What steps should the county government take to address opioid overdoses and deaths?

We need to continue the fight against the opioid epidemic and work to strength community involvement and education. The county must continue to arm our first responders and law enforcement with the latest education and tools to assist those in need. Also, the involve of civic organizations and youth organizations can assist in educating the public. We need to be proactive not just reactive.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

In regards to the county playing a role in the county schools we need to create an environment between the board of county commissioners and the board of education that is one of professionalism. Both boards need communication collaboration, and coordination to collectively see that the school system is successful in educating our youth. It is not the county's job to dictate educational policy. Both boards must successfully work together to maintain and continue the blue ribbon system we have in our education system currently.

What efforts does the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Systemic racism in county services and in any other areas is not acceptable in any manner. We need to address and look into any areas where systemic racism has or may have occurred. We must have and continue to have an open and accepting environment for all who live in the county.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

To improve public safety we must first and foremost look out for those who protect the public. In this manner we need to address that our law enforcement needs to see their disability coverage raised to the industry standard of 66 2/3%. They are woefully below the industry standard and this needs to be brought up to the proper level. They currently receive 35% for disability. To put this into perspective, most jobs offer 66 2/3% disability coverage and the average member in the community is not working in a profession with the level of risk of those in public safety. We must also work and create competitive wages and retirement for our law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders. To not accomplish this can create a situation where we become a training ground and lose the brave men and women who protect our community.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Minimizing climate change in our county is assisted by the proactive measures utilizing agriculture preservation to maintain open land and green spaces. Also, the usage of solar energy and co-location which allows both solar energy panels and agriculture to exist together will help to not only create clean energy, but keep open spaces.