2022 Voter Guide: Katie Speert, candidate for Carroll County Board of Education

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

If elected I will focus on ensuring our school system is offering a whole child approach to education. Our children are so much more than their class rank or score on their standardized test. Our children have basic needs, too. Our students need to be prepared to enter the workforce or go onto college. I will work to strengthen community partnerships to increase opportunities for collaboration and partnership with local businesses and community members that will drive our mission forward. Likewise, by creating a clearer plan for parent engagement, to ensure parents can become involved but also truly contribute to the quality of their child's education, we will have better outcomes. Finally, I will support teacher recruitment and retention by improving workplace culture. Our teachers are vitally important to developing the future of our community. Overall, I'm committed to bringing community back to our schools.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

Providing computers for each student and staff during the pandemic was a step in the right direction towards breaking down the digital divide. With that being said, many were left still falling behind. I would use my knowledge in the nonprofit sector to apply for grant funding to support resources for our students and staff. Working with the County, I would continue to advocate for access to high-speed fiber internet in some of our most rural parts of the county. Additionally, I would increase our partnership with the Carroll County Public Libraries and other community centers throughout the county to create a network of support for our students and their families. By increasing community engagement from our partners and making students and families aware of the local resources available to them, we can enhance the overall success of our students and create new learning opportunities for all students.

Should the county school board consider adjusting school boundaries further? What criteria should be considered?

The Board of Education will need to address the overcrowding in our schools. In order to consider redistricting efforts, a school system should conduct an impact study on the communities affected by the changes. With a transparent and efficient decision-making and planning process, the difficult decisions to re-locate students will be more accessible to community members. A redistricting committee made up of school leaders and community members both directly and indirectly impacted by the decisions, should be developed. Involving parents, teachers, administrators, community members, and businesses in the process will allow the redistricting efforts to be a community-wide issue that is resolved through conversation and discussion. The school system should strive to not impact the schools and communities that have already been impacted by redistricting in the past. Rather, the Board should prioritize the schools that are facing overcrowding and collaborate to develop solutions that reflect the voice of many.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

I value diversity, equity and inclusion in our schools. I feel that without diverse people and educational content, our students are limited in their ability to grow and develop. Equitable solutions within our schools give all students a level playing field. Inclusion eliminates barriers for various groups and gives all a voice. Utilizing Culturally Responsive Teaching to ensure that students feel connected to their education is important. When students and teachers come to school they should feel their voice has power, their culture is embraced, and their challenges are being addressed. I will support and enhance the work of our team to bring multicultural experiences and opportunity to all students. I would promote professional development opportunities for staff around racial equity. I would encourage open communication about diversity, equity and inclusion from all members of our school system and community through open forums to discuss current issues and practices.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Zero tolerance policies that work to suspend and expel students for breaking the rules only perpetuate the issue. These measures don't address the feelings that lead to problem behaviors in the first place and they eliminate relationship building. Students who live in survival mode struggle with cause and effect thinking because their environments have not prepared them for predictable outcomes. These students struggle with consequences and suffer in environments based solely on reward and punishment. Adopting a restorative approach to both prevent and respond to challenging behaviors is key. Restorative justice places emphasis on addressing what happened, who was affected, and what can be done to prevent it from happening again. Holding students and staff accountable is a necessary component to creating a successful trauma-informed environment. Students need people and policies around them to be strong, clear, consistent, and yet nurturing, accepting, and empathetic.