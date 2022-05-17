2022 Voter Guide: Patricia Ann Dorsey, candidate for Carroll County Board of Education

What do you see as the most pressing issue the county school system faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing Carroll County Public Schools is enhancing our students' achievement. During the absence of face-to-face instruction brought on by the pandemic our students faced learning losses and increased mental health issues. Our primary function as a school system is to is to engage each student in rigorous instruction with access to academic, social, emotional, and economic supports. As local and state data become available and are analyzed, goals should be established to increase student proficiency at all levels in English Language Arts and Mathematics. We must also address students' mental health issues. During virtual learning students experienced a rise in screen time and social media use and a decline in physical activity. We must ensure that there are resources available in the schools such as psychologists, behavior specialists, and counselors and access available to resources in the community as well to address students' mental health needs.

How should county schools assist students in recovering from the learning loss?

Our county schools should continue to assist students in recovering from the learning loss by providing additional time and extended opportunities for students to master the skills. I support the extra tutoring and supplemental instruction that our schools are offering students based on need. During the summer of 2021 we offered recovery opportunities for students and these efforts continued into the fall and spring semesters. Meals and transportation were provided for students. Carroll County Public Schools has implemented a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) to facilitate an academic Response to Intervention (RTI) Model for students who are underserved and underperforming. Additionally, School Improvement and Leadership Teams have access to local and state student performance data. This information can be analyzed and utilized to make informed instructional decisions based on student needs.

Should the county school board consider adjusting school boundaries further? What criteria should be considered?

Annually, the school board reviews the Facilities Master Plan with the goal of optimizing our resources ñ fiscal, human, and facility ñ to support student achievement. The Facilities Master Plan 2021-2030, a comprehensive document, includes actual and 10-year enrollment projections, school capacity calculations, school and community analysis, projected school utilization percentages, and facility needs analysis, along with additional information. The county uses a tool to coordinate approvals for subdivisions with the availability of public facilities. A school is determined to be inadequate if the utilization percentage is over 120% of the state rated capacity for elementary and high schools and between 110% and 119% of the functional capacity for middle schools. This information identifies which schools are either inadequate or approaching inadequate during the ten-year period. This should be considered. There are schools in these categories. Their boundaries should be considered for adjustment.

What efforts do the county schools need to make to address systemic racism in education and society?

Our school system needs to institutionalize and live out the true meaning of its core statement, values, and beliefs. Embedded throughout the document are phrases such as: valuing fairness, honesty, respect; establishing and maintaining a safe and orderly environment for students and staff; providing adequate resources that are equitably distributed; providing an equitable opportunity for all students; providing a diverse program of studies with a global perspective; respecting and appreciating diversity; and displaying cultural proficiency while respecting and appreciating diversity. To fulfill the goal, we should continue the work of the School Equity Liaisons and the CCPS Education That is Multicultural Committee. Our curriculum should explore and develop an appreciation for the contributions of all members of the community. Our staff should have courageous conversations about race and work diligently to fulfill the established equity policy. Additionally, schools should continue their Multicultural and Oneness Clubs.

What, if any, changes would you propose to the school system's discipline policies?

Our school system's discipline policies reflect the goal to establish safe, secure learning environments for students. The aim is to help all students develop appropriate social attitudes and behaviors. Most schools follow a schoolwide plan for discipline, such as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which is helpful for students because the rules are consistent throughout the buildings. Time is invested at the beginning of the year and as needed during the year to share what it looks like and sounds like as the rules are being followed in the different environments in the school. Consequences for not following the rules are progressive in nature. Students are held accountable for their behavior. Intervention and support services are provided to students as needed. All parents and guardians should be aware of the discipline plan followed at their children's schools. I continue to support the analysis of schoolwide and system discipline data.