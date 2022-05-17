2022 Voter Guide: Scott Shellenberger, candidate for Baltimore County State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue facing the county's State's Attorney's office?

The public perception of the criminal justice system. I have worked during my entire tenure as State's Attorney to run an office that applies the prosecution of crime even-handedly regardless of race or social position. This has to be balanced with our efforts to pursue the assertive prosecution of crimes of violence to assure the public knows they can feel safe to live in this County and that they will be protected.

When faced with holding police accountable, how should prosecutors navigate investigating and potentially bringing charges against an agency the office works closely with?

I have never shied away from pursuing police officers when they have committed crimes which can be proven. This is accomplished by the existence of a thorough and impartial investigation. The Legislature has decided that when the circumstances involve the death of an individual, that investigation will be by investigators attached to the Attorney General's Office. I accept that. All I have asked is that those investigations be appropriately prompt. The public deserves to know that the issues will be addressed with that promptness. The public then expects a decision by their State's Attorney to pursue prosecution when appropriate. This decision must also be balanced with a knowledge and judgement in prosecution which addresses the circumstances police officers are placed in while working to protect the community.

What's behind Baltimore County crime and how can the State's Attorney's office help to address those root causes?

It is clear from the years I have been a prosecutor that the root of most crime is in drug addiction, alcohol abuse or mental health issues. The State's Attorney needs to be actively involved in addressing these issues when we are dealing with lower level crimes. I have done that throughout my term as State's Attorney. We established diversion programs for drug possession cases which seeks treatment rather than conviction. We are active participants in problem solving courts in appropriate cases where the primary focus is treatment rather than incarceration. I draw the line, however, when we address violent crime where innocent people are victimized.

Should certain crimes be prioritized and, if so, which? (Ex: Low-level drug offenses vs. violent crimes with victims, etc.)

Violent crime, unquestionably, must be prioritized. With the limits on resources with which I am provided, that is where my priorities will be. We cannot ignore, however, that there are victims of low-level offenses also. I have fought over all my years as State's Attorney to be responsive to all victims. The prosecutors in this office have done a great job to be sensitive to all victims. I will continue to fight to get more resources to properly fund an office which can address all crime.

Has Maryland gone too far, or far enough, when it comes to police reform?

Efforts at police reform are probably a never ending process. The death of George Floyd opened many eyes to the need for significant change. It appears that this has been accomplished. We will see with time if the appropriate balance has been reached. I was involved actively in that process at both the County and State level. We must be attuned to the issues from both the perspective of the man on the street and the officer on the beat. We need to have a police department which earns and deserves the respect of all. I believe the large majority of the officers have earned that respect. Those that don't or choose not to must be appropriately addressed.

Where do you see room for improvement in how sexual assault survivors are treated by law enforcement and prosecutors?

We have succeeded over the years to get the Maryland Legislature to change many antiquated laws which allowed some sex offenders to get away with their crimes. I worked to remove a requirement of "resistance" by victims of a sexual assault. We have removed the defense that a person cannot be convicted of sexually assaulting a spouse. I worked to get old sexual assault kits and available evidence tested to find serial sexual offenders. We continue to train and learn more to find the best way to pursue sexual assaults. We cannot, however, pursue cases which cannot be proven. This is contrary to our ethical obligation and does a disservice to victims of sexual assault if the process loses its legitimacy by inappropriate prosecutions.

What is the role of a prosecutor in seeking justice for people who may have been wrongly convicted or who received a sentence that should be reviewed due to changing circumstances?

Working immediately to get an innocent person freed who has been wrongly convicted is probably the most important thing a prosecutor should do. I am absolutely committed to that. Our job is to strive to always do the right thing. I have stressed that during my time as the State's Attorney to all who work for me. Review of sentences is another issue. For those who are guilty and a Judge has decided the appropriate sentence, we cannot ignore and must be sensitive to the victims. They deserve some finality. They cannot be called upon to live the rest of their lives unable to move on from the horror they lived through in the loss of their loved one or the crime perpetrated on them. I am committed to fight for the victims and a hope for peace in their lives after my office has achieved justice for them.