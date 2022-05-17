2022 Voter Guide: Robbie Leonard, candidate for Baltimore County State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue facing the county's State's Attorney's office?

There is a lack of accountability. Baltimore County set a homicide record in 2021 that eclipsed that last record set in 2019, showing a rise before and after the pandemic. The office does not utilize the ready and available services of the Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County to help de-escalate and resolve conflicts. The office does not advocate to reduce the sale of drugs on the black market or to reduce the amount of guns on the street. Yet, no one holds the office accountable for rising murders. There is no accountability for their failures in prosecuting sexual assault cases. When a Public Information Act request sought the statistics about the number of sexual assault cases they have rejected or prosecuted, they refused to collect or report the data. How can we improve the justice system when no one is keeping track of the results?

When faced with holding police accountable, how should prosecutors navigate investigating and potentially bringing charges against an agency the office works closely with?

I supported legislation that made the Attorney General's Office primarily responsible for independently investigating police-involved deaths. I will support a bill in the next legislative session to give the AG's office the ability to prosecute those cases. The flaw in the legislation is that it only involves slayings. It needs to go farther. A teenager in Dundalk is lying in a hospital bed as I respond to this questionnaire after being wrongly shot by police multiple times. I hope that he makes it, but why should an independent investigation wait until we learn of his prognosis that may take weeks or months? Since 2013, there have been at least 28 individuals shot and killed by police. It's the tax-payers who have been held accountable as we are the ones paying the millions of dollars in settlements. Every one of those killings have been deemed "justified" by the current State's Attorney.

What's behind Baltimore County crime and how can the State's Attorney's office help to address those root causes?

The incumbent has stated multiple times that every murder from the drug trade is over marijuana. If that's true, the simple solution is to legalize cannabis. Removing marijuana from the black market will virtually eliminate the dangerous conditions of their street sales. Recent polling has shown that a majority of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans favor legalization. This is common sense. Domestic violence is also a major reason for the increase in homicides in Baltimore County. The State's Attorney's Office must do more to intervene. This doesn't mean to simply aggressively prosecute every assault between partners, but it means to proactively offer services to battered spouses and partners. It means to proactively schedule therapy and counseling when appropriate. In non domestic violence situations, we must engage in Restorative Practices to resolve conflicts before they escalate. We are not using all of the tools at our disposal.

Should certain crimes be prioritized and, if so, which? (Ex: Low-level drug offenses vs. violent crimes with victims, etc.)

Absolutely. We must prioritize violent crime. Low-level offenses need to be diverted out of the criminal justice system to allow the State's Attorney's Office to handle cases with actual victims. One of the defendants who has been charged with killing Baltimore City police officer Keona Holley had been awaiting a trial date in Baltimore County on unrelated charges for two years at the time of Officer Holley's killing. We must bring swift justice and have actual consequences for violent crime. I refuse to let the State's Attorney's Office and police officer witnesses be bogged down with minor cases if that means pushing off the prosecution of violent crimes.

Has Maryland gone too far, or far enough, when it comes to police reform?

Maryland has not gone too far. Police reform has been common sense. We are talking about officers being required to take bias training and de-escalation training. We are talking about officers being trained on how to handle responding to mental health crises. We are talking about banning chokeholds that lead to the execution of citizens before they are tried. We are talking about banning the hiring of one officer who was fired for excessive force in another county. We are talking about requiring the use of body worn cameras for the sake of transparency and bringing truth to light. None of these measures go too far. Every profession must strive to be its best. We must accept nothing less for our police.

Where do you see room for improvement in how sexual assault survivors are treated by law enforcement and prosecutors?

The current State's Attorney and his former chief for the sexual assault unit are currently defendants in a federal lawsuit that was filed by a rape victim. The State's Attorney didn't believe the woman's story so he sent armed police to her home to threaten her from filing charges herself through a court commissioner. That civil trial is scheduled for later this year. Sadly, we don't know how many women have been treated this way by the incumbent, but many have reached out to me to tell me their stories. According to FBI data from 2009-2014, the Baltimore County Police classified 34% of rape allegations as unfounded - meaning they didn't believe the women that a rape occurred. That's almost the highest percentage of unfounded cases in the country. The reason is that the police know that the State's Attorney will throw out the cases. We must do better.

What is the role of a prosecutor in seeking justice for people who may have been wrongly convicted or who received a sentence that should be reviewed due to changing circumstances?

Baltimore City and Prince George's County are the only two State's Attorney's Offices in the state with a Conviction Integrity or Conviction Review Unit. I pledge to be the third. I testified this past legislation session on House Bill 958 which would have created a process for prosecutor-initiated resentencing. The proposed legislation would have granted State's Attorneys a clear legal mechanism through which to motion the court for a modification of a defendant's sentence - after a thorough and methodical review of the case and sentence - to ensure continued fairness and justice in sentencing. Justice doesn't end when a prosecute earns a conviction. Justice is also served when we learn if a conviction was achieved through error or bad intention, making it right.