2022 Voter Guide: James A. Haynes, candidate for Baltimore County State’s Attorney

What is the most pressing issue facing the county's State's Attorney's office?

The most pressing issue facing the Baltimore County State's Attorney's office is the duty to protect the public by prosecuting law breakers and deterring crime. This requires evaluating the performance of the police by scrutinizing the facts and applying the law in each case. It also requires serving and safeguarding the justice system by trying each case professionally, with respect for the court, respect for victims and witnesses, and respect for the rights of Defendants. I believe Baltimore County can do this better. In a larger sense, the State's Attorney needs to find ways to strengthen public respect for law and law enforcement as the foundations for safe, secure communities. This may mean public education and advocacy for the idea that prosecutors are public servants and should be accessible within the limits of their office. It certainly means being responsive to the daily needs of the Courts and law enforcement.

When faced with holding police accountable, how should prosecutors navigate investigating and potentially bringing charges against an agency the office works closely with?

This is not a hard or uncomfortable question. Police misconduct and criminal behavior must be investigated and punished. We owe this much to the vast majority of honest officers. The public has a right to expect an honest police force with officers who feel they are public servants. The State's Attorney can manage any actual or apparent conflict of interest by borrowing prosecutors and investigators from other jurisdictions. I do not believe that police officers share a collective guilt for America's past injustices. This idea may be popular among academics but it overlooks the fact that officers are individual human beings. We need them to do a job we can not do for ourselves.

What's behind Baltimore County crime and how can the State's Attorney's office help to address those root causes?

The State's Attorney can address the root causes of crime by pursuing fair, professional, vigorous enforcement of the law. I believe that is a full time job. Rehabilitation is certainly possible. Maryland has public agencies and private nonprofits that provide training, education, counseling, treatment for people who want a better life. We should all support their work. However the public is not protected when the State's Attorney ignores his or her duty to prosecute criminals and helps spin a revolving door back to the streets.

Should certain crimes be prioritized and, if so, which? (Ex: Low-level drug offenses vs. violent crimes with victims, etc.)

Each case must be evaluated on its facts. Each defendant must be considered as an individual. I reject the idea that some crimes should be less important than others unless the legislature has made that decision. Prosecutors don't have the authority to make law or to ignore it. In evaluating individual cases, I would make it a general rule to prosecute criminals possess guns for those offenses. I would also work with state and Federal agencies to prosecute offenses involving production and distribution of fentanyl and other deadly drugs. I would also carefully review offenses against public employees. Police, firefighters, teachers, and other public servants deserve to do their jobs without abuse and interference. I oppose the theory that the prosecutor picks "second class crimes" to suit political ideology. Each set of facts should be independently and impartially considered.

Has Maryland gone too far, or far enough, when it comes to police reform?

Maryland is in a long process of police reform. There is progress, the criminals of the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted and sentenced. The management practices and political climate that allowed the problem to develop require different larger reforms. It is positive that police officers wear body cameras and receive more training. The Federal consent decree imposed on the City police department is intended to improve its behavior and effectiveness. Police salaries have increased. Counties are developing public boards to review citizen complaints. The legislature and county governments have acted and will certainly do so again. Police departments have changed their policies and operations. Media and public advocacy groups are raising awareness in Maryland. Police reform is a continuing process in Maryland. The goal must be better law enforcement and greater public trust.

Where do you see room for improvement in how sexual assault survivors are treated by law enforcement and prosecutors?

Victims of sexual assault deserve sensitivity and respect from the State's Attorney's office. I believe the County Executive and Council should increase the number Assistant State's Attorneys and strengthen the staff which supports their work. The additional attorneys will move cases and absorb any increase in trials. Inevitably the Office will be in a better position to prepare cases and prosecute sexual assault and other offenses. Where there have been documented problems and failures in Baltimore County, new safeguards and procedures should be adopted. The Stare's Attorney must make this a priority.

What is the role of a prosecutor in seeking justice for people who may have been wrongly convicted or who received a sentence that should be reviewed due to changing circumstances?

This question is not difficult. Where there is a miscarriage of justice, the State's Attorney should work to reverse the error. Police, prosecutors and courts are not perfect and there will be mistakes. The Baltimore County States Attorney must simply do his or her job.