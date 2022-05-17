2022 Voter Guide: Adam Reuter, candidate for Baltimore County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

Education quality is our most pressing local issue. There are many children in Baltimore County Public Schools who are not reading and writing at an age appropriate level. Remote/virtual learning, from what many teachers have told me, was an abject failure for elementary and middle school aged students. These basic educational needs must be met now and not ignored/brushed under the rug. Student loan debt is in crisis mode. Affordable alternatives to college must be developed and accepted by the business community at large. Whether that's through trade school scholarships, government sponsored apprenticeship programs or some other idea that hasn't been thought of yet, it needs to happen now so that the college debt bubble shrinks. Statistically speaking, at-risk individuals who are gainfully employed tend to commit fewer crimes. Having a quality education and real world work experience is the foundation for a high quality life.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Holding those who harmed businesses and their employees personally accountable would be a good start. Repaying any fines that businesses paid to the government for executive orders would be second. Ending obsolete mask and "vaccine" mandates would also go a long way towards helping those who are unemployed. Help businesses who were unable to receive Paycheck Protection Program loans and who are still struggling. Limit corporate welfare to big businesses that were allowed to remain open so that there is funding to help businesses who were unlawfully shut down. We must never forget the countless individuals who were forced into the unemployment line, due to no fault of their own. "Every job is essential" should be the lesson that was learned from these past two years! Because right now, we're all paying for the massive economic bailouts at the grocery store and gas pump.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

The County Government have missed many opportunities, particularly in regard to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Small business is the backbone of America, but they haven't been treated with the same level of respect that big business franchises have. There are many ideas that I have regarding economic growth that I'll be willing to share at future debates/candidate forums.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

I answered this [previously], but it's worth reiterating. What can make or break an individual's ability to succeed in life is the quality of their education. The importance of this cannot be understated. So, I will advocate for common sense policies that allow teachers be teachers again. Policies that ensure less disruptive and less violent classrooms and hallways. Baltimore County Public School students should receive a first class education. If financial literacy and home economics classes aren't apart of the required curriculum, they should be. Teaching and stressing the importance of business networking to older students is also crucial. Last but certainly not least, overcrowding in public schools must be addressed. Immediate policy changes could be put into place to help certain areas of the County. In the long term, new schools must be constructed or old ones renovated and expanded.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

If and when systemic racism in government services occurs, I would like to know about it. Issues would be addressed by the diversity office and when necessary, the County Executive's office.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

No. I believe IG Kelly Madigan is doing a fine job of keeping County Government agents accountable to the public. If anything needs to change, it would be to give her additional resources so that more public servants are kept honest. Fighting government corruption will be one of my top priorities as County Executive.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

The County needs to build new jail houses, because the current ones have not kept up with population growth. A greater police presence in crime "hot spots", especially during the weekend, must happen countywide so that people feel safer. Frequent discussions with Baltimore City's Mayor and State's Attorney will happen under my watch because, as many residents have told me, "violence from the City is spilling out into the County". The repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights has greatly affected police recruitment. So, that issue will have to be revisited in the future. Officers must have access to a trial board, so that their due process rights are respected. Body worn and dashboard cameras should be required, even with special BCPD units.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

Over developing land has lead to an increase in population. With that brings an increase in automobile traffic and traffic jams, which adds more carbon emissions into the air. Less trees doesn't help either. Encouraging carpooling, giving incentives for electric powered lawn equipment, changing the County's fleet of vehicles to all-electric or hybrid engines, planting new trees, a community service "pay it forward" program and educating the public about why environmental sustainability matters are some of the ways I would address climate change.