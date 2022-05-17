2022 Voter Guide: A. Scott Pappas, candidate for Baltimore County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue Baltimore County faces is overcrowded schools from broken laws permitting decades of residential development outpacing school construction. The winners: developers. The losers: students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers. The solution: fix the broken laws that permitted the overcrowding to start. How: legislate the 2020 Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance Task Force recommendations(which the Board of Education immediately endorsed two years ago). As candidate I have sent my opponent candidate Dr. Olszewski, the former overcrowded Patapsco High School teacher who lives in the overcrowded Sparrows Point High School district, a draft amendment closing the number one loophole permitting development in already overcrowded schools: the "adjacent exception" loophole. In his 2030 Master Plan he calls for "residents to get involved so that their voices can be heard." Let's see if he ignores this "resident's voice" like he's ignoring the 100,000 Dundalk United "resident's voices" demanding the Government Center sale cancelled.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Have everyone vote for a Republican President in the 2024 election.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

In my opponents 2030 Master Plan Dr. Olszewski calls for "residents to get involved so that their voices can be heard." However the adjacent communities of Norwood-Holabird, Gray Manor, Eastfield-Stansbrook, and Berkshire "voices" were excluded from the Community Input Meeting phase for the Merrit Station II development and may appeal the approval decision. Dundalk United has been fighting to cancel the sale of the North Point Government Center Park and is advocating a 1200 seat new high school built at the site to solve the out-of-control overcrowding at Dundalk, Sparrows Point, and Patapsco High Schools. However, my opponent, Dr. Olszewski is deaf to these tens of thousands of "resident voices." My view on Baltimore County future growth and economic development? It's simple, until laws are changed and "someone" unclogs their ears, growth and economic development will happen as usual: at the expense your child's education and your communities' open space.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

Again, the current law is actively contributing to Baltimore County school overcrowding. On day, I will submit the 2020 Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance Task Force recommendations to the County Council for legislation into law ending school overcrowding. Secondly, as custodians of "our" children during school hours, Baltimore County's first and foremost obligation to students, parents, teachers is securing a non-violent, non-threatening learning environment everyone can be, and feel, safe in both the classroom and ballfield; and School Resource Officers stationed in schools experiencing student violence be provided additional resources upon request. Additionally, county government must advocate that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) make available, on the BCPS website, detailed public school education curriculum and instructional information with online opt-out forms facilitating concerned parents, should parents elect opting-out THEIR child.

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

Now assuming Baltimore County affordable housing is couched in the question: I wish to say I adhere to the constitution of the United States and all privileges and protections it grants citizens, including where people wish to reside and not reside. And also hold people not only have a right, but a civic responsibility, upholding community standards of behavior and maintaining (including protecting) their property, and that people exercising their rights and privileges must not be judged outside the context the constitution for political expediency; and that the recent HUD unilaterally decided agreement by the then County Executive, without the Council's collaboration, is not truly a document representative of the people's will of Baltimore County. Furthermore, the mandated 1000 units of "affordable housing" should not take precedence over addressing the current school overcrowding crisis and any laws adopted to end it.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

NO! I concur with Councilman Crandell's interview April 7, 2022 FoxNews45, "it's [additional oversight] unnecessary because there are already published standards for the Inspector General's Office." Although the total budget for the IG Office was $350,000 last year, Olszewski is spending a 100,000 taxpayers dollars having the IG Office audited. Given the excellent job the IG is performing, many question his motives. Inspectors General can only do their job without fear of political retaliation and should only be removed for a documented cause, based on a defined list of nonpartisan reasons such as a knowing violation of the law, abuse of authority, or gross mismanagement and on average, for every dollar the taxpayers spends on Inspectors, the taxpayers gets 17 dollars back. Compared to similar sized municipalities, Baltimore County's Office is currently underfunded and understaffed, therefore on day one, the Inspector General Office budget and staff will be expanded.

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

PUBLIC SAFTEY IS THE NUMBER ONE OBLIGATION OF ALL GOVERNMENTS. As a community leader, member of the Baltimore County Police Community Relations Council, and life long, second generation Baltimore County resident, I universally support law enforcement. As President of the Roosevelt Republican Club, I organized July 4th, 2020 "Defend Our Police" demonstrations in Baltimore County while rioting erupted across the nation. Improvement in public safety and policeman morale will follow additional allocation of needed resources to law enforcement; the allocation of additional resources to community organizations to revitalize strained Baltimore County police and community relations; resources promoting and supporting parental student oversight; commissioning a cross-jurisdictional joint task force study determining the effects of cross-jurisdictional crime and what City/County collaborations will effectively decrease that crime; and possible realignment and/or replacement of key upper police department management.

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

As President of Fort Howard Community Association (Chesapeake Bay waterfront community), Corresponding Secretary of the 7th District Civic Council of Baltimore County with 162 miles of shore line, MDOT DMMP CAC Member, and Executive Director, BaltimoreClimateChange.Org, I have met with the Maryland Climate Change Commission, Congressional representatives, collaborated with Johns Hopkins/Yale University, testified before Maryland Public Service Commission, and have been active in Baltimore County for years advocating for climate change mitigation and resiliency community and business resources such as: elevated mean sea level, king tide flooding, storm surging, air quality, pest infestation, and escalating waterfront property insurance. I endorse implementing the Maryland Climate Change Commission recommendations, headed by MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles, recognized world wide for innovative policy making leadership, and the Maryland 2022 Climate Solutions Now Act, spearheaded by PG-County Senator Pinsky, reducing Maryland's carbon footprint to 60% by 2030 and to zero in 2045.