2022 Voter Guide: Darren M. Badillo, candidate for Baltimore County Executive

What do you see as the most pressing issue Baltimore County faces and how would you address it?

That's a hard decision because there are so many issues . The police, schools, the budget, taxes, support for our small business owners however the number one issue that we will deal with on day 1 is this: Supporting our police officers and aggressively fighting crime. We will overturn the anti cop laws passed by the county council. We will provide more funding for our police and support them publicly and financially. Lower the health care cost for police and allow them to take their vehicles home. Baltimore County is the only county that does not allow officers to take their vehicles home. We must feel safe!! I will subcontract with local security companies to help fill the voids. As well as reach out to the national guard to help provide additional safety to our residents, small business owners and schools.

What plans do you have to help the county and its businesses successfully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

I have visited many small businesses in our county and I have seen first hand how they have suffered or had challenges through the pandemic. As County Executive, and after careful review of the budget, I would immediately propose the following: ?Reduce the payroll tax ?Help connect small business owners with those who are unemployed to get residents back to work ? I will provide funding to help those who are unemployed to get a ride to and from work.

What are your views on the future growth and economic development in the county?

We are flooding our communities with low income housing and section 8. This is not the proper plan to grow our county. My view is we focus on bringing working families and retirees back to Baltimore County. The Badillo administration for the first 2 years will focus on restoring Baltimore County to be a strong and vibrant county. We will focus on bringing working families to Baltimore county and provide incentives to bring retirees to the county. Putting incentives in place to bring the best teachers, doctors, police officers and medical professionals to work and live in Baltimore county. Any money that we spend that does not go directly to Baltimore County residents, our police force, fire stations, 911 operators, small business owners, and towards our children's education, we will pause and direct those funds accordingly. We don't need new development at the moment, we need to strengthen our foundation.

What role can the county government play to improve education in county schools?

The madness has to stop. Low performing schools, students who are unable to read and function in society has to stop! The county funds the schools as well as pay the teachers, therefore the county has a right to demand from the teacher's unions, specific standards that are acceptable, performance based. When we get the schools into a safe condition, and we supply classrooms with all of the materials and equipment needed, in order for the teachers to teach, then they must do just that- teach and produce results. A closer connection has to be established between the county and the teacher's unions to work together to help overcome this mass academic deficit

What efforts do the county need to make to address systemic racism in government services?

In my administration, we would review all of the county's business practices to ensure that fair opportunities were given to all companies who qualify.

Do you think there needs to be additional oversight to the Office of the Inspector General or changes to the structure of the office? If so, please explain.

I do not think we need additional oversight for the inspector general. We need to provide more funding so she can hire more staff. I would listen to her recommendations

What steps must the county take to improve public safety?

-Provide more financial support to our police officers -Provide positive after school programs for our children -Connect fatherless children with role models and mentors -Hold criminals in the streets and in our schools accountable -Have 0 tolerance

How is climate change impacting the county and what can be done locally to address the effects?

There are many issues affecting our county much more than climate change if people don't feel safe if children are not protected in schools if small businesses don't survive if police don't get support and help that they need in order to do their jobs crime will overwhelm us, And we as a county We'll seek to function at a 100% And our residents will suffer like they are now. Focus has to be put on the right things at the right time in order for us to operate as a strong and vibrant county